Local briefs

Board of Elections to meet

TROY — The Miami County Board of Elections will meet at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27, on the first floor of the Miami County Courthouse, at 215 W. Main St., Troy.

Items on the agenda include: schools as polling locations, redistricting update, and the May Primary Election preparation, including approval of grant funds and of purchases using those funds, State House Candidate Petition Certification Update, Review of Machine/Ballot Allocation, and the Public Test of Voting Equipment.

Let’s Volunteer! – Informational Fair at Troy-Miami County Public Library

TROY — Calling high school students and adults! Join us in the park, located behind Troy-Miami County Public Library, on Thursday, April 28 at 4 p.m. to learn how to become more involved in the community while helping some great organizations. Come out to learn about local non-profits and their volunteer opportunities!

No registration is required. Call the library at 937.339.0502 ext. 122 for more information.

The Troy-Miami County Public Library is located at 419 W. Main St. in Troy, Ohio. For more information, call the library at 937-339-0502 ext. 117 or visit www.tmcpl.org.

How to Plant Almost Anything at Troy-Miami County Public Library

TROY — Join the Troy-Miami County Public Library at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4, to learn How to Plant Almost Anything! Master Gardener Volunteer, Dave Pinkerton, will give you a sometimes humorous, sometimes serious presentation for both those who say everything they plant dies, and for those who have been gardeners for years. Pinkerton has been gardening with vegetables and flowers since he was a child so will have ideas for everyone and address the important question; where to plant things?

Registration is recommended and available online at www.tmcpl.org/content/how-plant-almost-anything.

The Troy-Miami County Public Library is located at 419 W. Main St. in Troy, Ohio. For more information, call the library at 937-339-0502 ext. 115.