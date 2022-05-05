Local briefs

Road closures planned

MIAMI COUNTY — Lauver Road will be closed between Owens Road and Pearson Street starting through May 6 for a road repair.

Piqua-Clayton Road will be closed between Newberry-Washington Road and Spiker Road starting May 11 through May 13 for a culvert replacement.

The Piqua-Troy closure between Crestwood and Knollwood will be extended and will reopen on Wednesday, May 11 instead of Friday, May 6.

Car Show postponed to May 13

TROY — The Troy Main Street Car Show has been postponed from May 6 to May 13.

On Friday, May 13 the Public Square will be closed to traffic for the Troy Main Street Car Show. Vehicles will be displayed from 5:30-8 p.m. in the Square and on the streets one block out in each direction.

Starting at 4 p.m., parking will be closed on all four quadrants of the Square, on Main Street from Cherry to Walnut, and on Market Street between Water and Franklin. The area will be closed to traffic, and will re-open after the conclusion of the car show.

The Car Show is an annual event bringing enthusiasts and onlookers alike downtown. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/troymainstreet.

Bill payment outages scheduled

TROY — Beginning at 4 p.m. Friday, May 6, Troy’s Income Tax and Utility Billing and Collections Departments will begin a service upgrade process impacting bill payment software.

While residents may pay their bills in-person between 4 p.m. and the offices’ closure at 5 p.m. on the 6th, the city asks that residents bring bills to the office for payment. Staff will not be able to access systems to view your current bill.

The city’s online bill payment system may also experience outages during the weekend of May 7 and 8. Checks can be dropped off at City Hall for immediate payment, and both online and in-person service is expected to be returned to normal by Monday, May 9. The city apologizes for any inconvenience.

YMCA offers Saturday Night Live

PIQUA — The Miami County YMCA Piqua Branch is offering a Saturday Night Live – Gym & Swim Event on Saturday, May 14 for youth in kindergarten through sixth grade. This will be a fun filled night with swimming and glow in the dark games along with a dance party with DJ Stephen at the Activity Center. Drop off begins at 5:45 p.m. and pick up is at 9 p.m. Register at the Piqua Branch or over the phone at (937)773-9622. Cost is $10 Members and $16 Non-Members. Registration is limited, so register early! For further questions and information, contact Jaime Hull at (937)773-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.

City of Piqua high grass and weeds notice

PIQUA – Property owners are reminded that they are responsible for making sure they maintain their lots and yards. In the event an owner, lessee, agent or tenant does not cut overgrown grass and weeds above eight inches in height, the city of Piqua is required by the Piqua Code of Ordinances to take action by hiring a contractor to abate the nuisance.

Abatement fees will be charged to the property owner by the city for mowing, clearing, or trimming grass and weeds. These fees will be double the cost charged to the city by the contractor hired by the city to perform such work, with an additional administrative fee of one hundred dollars ($100).

Tall grass and weeds can be reported on the city’s website at www.piquaoh.org/citizen-action-line/ or by leaving a voicemail message at 937-778-2813.

Follow this link for reference to Sections 91.35 – 91.38 of the Piqua Code of Ordinances: https://codelibrary.amlegal.com/codes/piqua/latest/piqua_oh/0-0-0-6613