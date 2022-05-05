Attend the free Generation Rx Zoom Workshop

For the Miami Valley Today

MIAMI VALLEY — The Area Agency on Aging is happy to sponsor Generation Rx presented by Dr. Roseanne Scammahorn, a Family and Consumer Sciences Educator for the Ohio State University Extension. Generation Rx is a nationwide educational initiative created to promote safe medication practices in an effort to prevent the misuse of prescription drugs and is offered through a partnership between Cardinal Health Foundation and the Ohio State University College of Pharmacy.

If you are interested in participating in this one-hour, free workshop taking place on Zoom on Friday, May 20 from 10-11 a.m., contact Kelsey Haus to register. Haus can be contacted at 937-341-3020 or khaus@info4seniors.org.

Did you know that the misuse of prescription medications is one of the country’s most pressing public health problems, with adverse drug events being a significant issue for older adults? It’s true that prescription medications can help people live longer and healthier lives, but any medication has the potential to do harm—especially when misused.

This educational programming will address simple ways to decrease the risk for adverse drug events, the safe storage and disposal of medications, as well as prescription drug misuse in our country. The educational program includes engaging activities that focus on teaching older adults safe medication practices. There will also be the opportunity for the audience to participate in a Q&A session.

The Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2 helps older adults of west central Ohio remain in their homes with independence and dignity. They are an independent, private, nonprofit corporation that plans and funds services for older persons in Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby counties.