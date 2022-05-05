Miami County Bar Association awards scholarships

For the Miami Valley Today

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Bar Association is pleased to announce the award of its 2022 high school graduating senior scholarships of $1,500 each to five distinguished Miami County area graduating seniors. Each February, the Scholarship Committee solicits scholarship applications from Miami County’s nine public high schools, Troy Christian High School and Lehman Catholic High School. Then the Committee evaluates the applications and personal statements of the student applicants to make its awards at its annual April meeting. This year the Committee met on Friday, April 29, 2022 by Webex video conference.

This year’s first graduating high school senior $1,500 Bar Association Scholarship recipient is Kylie N. Balkcom of Bethel High School, the daughter of Kevin and Heather Balkcom of Tipp City. At Bethel, Kylie ranked first in her class with a weighted GPA of 4.175 while serving as a member of the National Honor Society, running cross-country and track, and volunteering in her community in various capacities. Kylie was also a Scholar Athlete all four years of high school and received the National Merit Scholarship Program’s Letter of Commendation. Kylie plans to major in Occupational Therapy at one of several outstanding schools where she has been accepted.

Next is Nolan P. Campbell, a Piqua High School graduating senior and the son of Greg and Mia Campbell of Piqua. Nolan who is also a member of the National Honor Society carried a 3.878 GPA at Piqua while running cross-country and track, winning recognition as a Scholar Athlete, serving on the City of Piqua’s Park Board, and serving two terms on the Ohio Attorney General’s Teen Ambassador Board. Nolan also somehow found time to run his own campaign for 3rd Ward Piqua City Commissioner and form and operate his own custom apparel manufacturing company called Greyhound Graphics, LLC. Nolan plans to major in Finance at the Kelley School of Business and then attend McKinney School of Law with the goal of becoming a corporate attorney.

This year’s third $1,500 Bar Association Scholarship recipient is Samuel J. Range (“Sam”), a graduating senior from Lehman High School whose parents are Jerry and Karen Range of Sidney. At Lehman, Sam ranked third in his class, carried a perfect 4.0 GPA, and was inducted into the National Honor Society. From his experiences in school with business simulations and in the real world with running his own reselling business, Sam has a keen interest in owning, developing, advertising and operating his own business. This fall Sam will major in Business with an emphasis in Sales and Marketing at Miami University.

Next is Natalie M. Fogt, also a graduating senior from Piqua High School and the daughter of Jerry and Sharon Fogt of Piqua. At Piqua, Natalie ranked first in her class of 256, carried a perfect 4.0 GPA, and was a member of the National Honor Society while competing on the varsity swim and volleyball teams. Natalie also volunteered at the Greene Street United Methodist Church Food Pantry and the Piqua Public Library while working part-time as a lifeguard at the Miami County YMCA. Natalie who has a heart for helping others in crisis has committed to majoring in nursing at the University of Kentucky in the Honors College with the career goal of becoming a care flight nurse.

This year’s fifth and final $1,500 Bar Association Scholarship recipient is Olivia P. Stringer (“Olive”), a graduating senior from Troy High School who is the daughter of Brenton and Brandi Stringer of Troy. At Troy, Olive ranked first in her class of 308 with a weighted GPA of 4.800 and was also inducted into the National Honor Society. Olive also served as a tutor in all subjects to other students, performed as a Section Leader with the Troy High School Marching Band and as a first chair musician with the Wind Ensemble, was active in the Math, GSA, Spanish and Book Clubs, and competed in the Optimist Oratorical Contest for four consecutive years winning local, District and Regional honors. Olive also took rigorous advanced placement and honors courses at Troy and earned college credits at both Edison State and Indiana University. This fall Olive plans to major in Wildlife and Conservation Biology at Ohio University while also pursuing an associate’s degree in Aviation. Her goals are to secure her undergraduate degrees and pilot’s license and then become a wildlife rescue manager.

The Miami County Bar Association extends its warmest congratulations to all five of its outstanding 2022 graduating high school senior Bar Association Scholarship recipients.