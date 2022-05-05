Troy juniors raise $32K to benefit Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

By Jordan Green

jgreen@aimmediamidwest.com

TROY — Luke Huber and Connor Moeller, juniors at Troy High School, raised $32,000 on behalf of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Connor and Luke were nominated in early 2022 by their school to take part in a fundraising campaign known as Student(s) of the Year. As a team of two, they competed against representatives from schools across Miami and Montgomery County. Each dollar raised counted as a vote and the team with the most votes wins the title of Student(s) of the Year.

The students raised money in a variety of ways throughout the fundraiser. They began a social media campaign, sat down with local businesses, wrote letters, and had a t-shirt sale.

Luke and Connor would like to extend a special thanks to the following businesses for the contributions: Miami Valley Steel Service, Ernst Concrete, Brackett Builders, Merrill Lynch, RSM LLP, Dayton Children’s Hospital, and Pella Corporation.

They placed near the middle of the campaign that, in total, raised $415,465 for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

“It feels weird to us. We went through the process, and it didn’t seem crazy while campaigning. But at the end of it, just stepping back and realizing how much we raised, made us see how much of a difference we made,” said Huber.

All the money they raised goes directly to the LLS. The LLS, a non-profit organization, will use that money to pursue its’ mission of curing leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s lymphoma and myeloma, and improving the quality of life of patients and their families.