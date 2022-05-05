Residents take part in National Day of Prayer

By Haylee Pence

hpence@aimmediamidwest.com

PIQUA – The first Thursday of the month of May is celebrated as the National Day of Prayer for the citizens of the nation to pray for the United States and their cities regardless of their religion.

The first Day of Prayer was held in 1952 and signed into law by President Harry Truman. The first Call of Prayer by the leaders of the United States was in 1775. “The Continental Congress asked the colonies to pray for wisdom in forming a nation,” according to the National Day of Prayer website.

President Joe Biden signed and released a proclamation to recognize Thursday, May 5, 2022 as National Day of Prayer. In this proclamation, he stated, “On this day, we recognize the healing power of prayer, especially as we recover from the trauma and loss of the COVID‑19 pandemic. Today we find ourselves in a moment of renewal — of lives saved, of new jobs created, and of new hope for rebuilding America.”

The Piqua Association of Churches invited its members and members of the community to participate in a prayer for the city of Piqua and its leaders and citizens. The prayer was held at the gazebo outside of the Piqua Public Library and representatives from the Piqua Association of Churches and some of the congregation from involved churches said prayers.

The event opened up with a brief history of National Day of Prayer followed by a prepared prayer, “Prayer for America in 2022,” from Intercessors for America. The prayer involved asking for peace, prosperity, protection, and guidance for our nation, states, cities, and citizens.

One excerpt from the prayer states, “Father, we pray over the USA in 2022: that she know peace […] that she know joy […] that she will know wisdom[…]”

Following the prepared prayer, the floor was opened up for attendees to say their own prayers for the nation and Piqua.

Piqua resident Larry Hamilton prayed first. He prayed for the city’s leadership for guidance and strength to “convert Piqua from a city of tolerance to a city of inclusivity and equality.” He prayed for the citizens to continue to support and love the city.

Piqua Association of Churches President Paul Green prayed next. One statement from his prayer was, “Father, you are the one who has told us, time and time again, that if we love our brothers as ourselves that unity, joy, and understanding will come to us.” Green also prayed for the first responders in the area for all of the work that they do to help our neighbors.