Local briefs

Mote Park clean up set for May 14

PIQUA — The Southview Neighborhood Association, in conjunction with the city of Piqua Clean-Up Day, will meet on Saturday, May 14 from 9-11:30 a.m. at Mote Park, on Gordon Street, and Giles Park on 25A south to clean the areas of trash and debris.

Anyone in the city is invited to help with this project and should contact Jim Vetter, president, at 937-778-1696. Please bring working gloves and a garden tool. Refreshments will be provided.

Pleasant Hill VFW offering dinners

PLEASANT HILL — The Pleasant Hill VFW 6557 will offer a dinner on the following weekends for dine in or carry out:

On Saturday, May 14, the Pleasant Hill VFW will offer a Fish Fry, which will include three pieces of fish, baked beans, french fries and cole slaw for $8 from 5-7 p.m.

On Saturday May 21, the Pleasant Hill VFW will offer a Pork Chop Dinner, which will include a marinated pork chop with baked potato and vegtable for $10 from 5-7 p.m. Non-marinated will also be available.

On Friday, May 27, the Pleasant Hill VFW will offer a choice of three pieces of fish for $8, 21 pieces of shrimp for $8, or a combination of one piece of fish and 21 pieces of shrimp for $9. Froglegs for $15. All served with french fries and coleslaw from 6-7:30 p.m.

Hot meal offered May 14

PIQUA — In need of a meal? Trinity Church Piqua is offering a free carry-out meal to the community on the second Saturday of each month.

The menu includes baked ziti with meat sauce, green bean casserole, fresh green salad with dressing, garlic bread or Texas toast, mixture of fresh fruit, and cheese cake.

The next meal will be offered Saturday, May 14, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

It will be offered at Trinity Church, 622 Gordon St. in Piqua. Please go to the rear entrance of the church.

Must be in person to receive meal.