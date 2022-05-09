True Life Community Church continues donating meals to local Troy residents

By Sam Wildow

TROY — On the first Saturday of each month, volunteers from True Life Community Church provide a free lunch for the residents of the Terrace Ridge Apartments.

On Saturday, May 7, True Life Community Church volunteers continued that tradition, assembling 145 meals in Kennedy Hall Community Center at the Terrace Ridge Apartments before working with additional volunteers to deliver the meals to the Terrace Ridge residents.

This is done in conjunction and coordination with the St. Patrick Soup Kitchen, explained Jim Patrick, servant team leader with True Life Community Church.

From October 2018 to December 2021, they averaged 130 lunches per month for a total of over 5,000 meals.

“We never missed,” Patrick said.

Prior to the pandemic, they prepared and served the meals at Kennedy Hall, but they are continuing to deliver the meals to residents, praying with residents and recipients of the meals and providing the Christian pamphlets with the meals. In June and July, they hope to hold cookout meals at the Kennedy Hall for Terrace Ridge residents.

“We’re serving God,” Patrick said, explaining that the volunteers continue to donate their time and energy to providing these free meals as it is a priority for them to be “the hands and feet of Jesus.”

For more information on True Life Community Church, visit www.tlctroy.com.