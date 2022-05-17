Local briefs

Upcoming events at the Tipp City American Legion

TIPP CITY — On Thursday, May 19, Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will be serving hamburgers or cheese burgers with chips. Servings will start at 6 p.m. and the cost is $5 per meal. Please bring your family and friends to enjoy this full meal. Euchre will follow at 7 p.m., cost is only $5 to participate.

Sunday, May 22, American Legion Post 586 is sponsoring their weekly Sunday breakfast. Breakfast will be served from 8:30 — 11 a.m. featuring eggs your way, pancakes, waffles, bacon, sausage, potatoes, biscuits, gravy, toast, coffee and juice. The total cost for this plentiful meal is $8. You are invited to bring your family and friends for an enjoyable breakfast and an inviting atmosphere.

Monday, May 23, Post 586 will present barbecued chicken meal for $5. Serving will begin at 6 p.m. Please be early, meal is available until gone.

The Legion Post is conveniently located at 377 N. Third Street, Tipp City with plenty of parking in back of the Post. Please come out and enjoy these events that are open to the public.

God’s Table set for May 21

PIQUA — The public is invited to join Westminster Presbyterian Church for God’s Table on Saturday, May 21, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. They will be serving a cheesy, chicken pasta bake, green beans, baked apples and a dessert. To enable them to serve as many people as possible, they are limiting their meals to three meals per car or the number of actual people in the vehicle. You are always free to come back after everyone has been served for more meals if they have them. Thank you for your understanding.

Westminster Presbyterian Church is located at 325 W. Ash St. Piqua. They are still serving the meals directly to you in your car due to Covid-19 concerns. Please enter their parking lot via Caldwell St. God’s table is a free-of-charge meal served the third Saturday of each month.

Church hosting concert on May 25

PLEASANT HILL — Pleasant Hill First Brethren Church will be hosting a concert on Wednesday, May 25, at 6:30 p.m. The 3 Heath Brothers, Nicholas, Clayton, and Christian from Thomasville, N.C. will be bringing to their concert their tight harmony, passion for God, and youthful energy. They love to sing and are passionate about sharing the Gospel through music. They have ministered in churches and schools all across the U.S. and in several other countries.

Pleasant Hill First Brethren Church is located at 210 North Church Street, Pleasant Hill, OH. For more information www.firstbrethrenchurch.weebly.com.