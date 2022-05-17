Troy preps for phase 2 of corridor project; Construction of phase 1 awarded to Double Jay Construction, Inc.

By Sam Wildow

TROY — The Troy City Council authorized executing and accepting easements in regard to the second phase of the West Main Street Corridor Improvements project during the council’s meeting on Monday evening.

The council authorized the Board of Park Commissioners to execute easements and related documents regarding Park Board property within the project area, as well as authorized Patrick Titterington, director of Public Service and Safety, to accept the project easements and execute related documents.

Phase two of the West Main Corridor project is from Ridge Avenue to Interstate-75 and “includes widening of the street; replacing of sidewalks, curbs, lighting, and signals; and implementing safety improvements,” according to the Streets and Sidewalks Committee report. Briggs Creative Services, LLC is the consultant, which is “appraising the properties and negotiating the necessary easements on behalf of the city.”

Phase 2 construction is scheduled to begin in the third quarter of 2023.

In regard to the first phase of the project, the council previously authorized increasing the construction cost of those improvements from $7.7 million to $9 million. The construction contract was later awarded to Double Jay Construction, Inc. of Englewood, and the city will be holding a pre-construction meeting with the contractor next month.

The city also awarded a contract to TC Holzen, Inc. of New Carlisle for the city’s West Main Street Duct Bank Project, the cost of which was also increased from $1 million to $1.5 million.

The West Main Street Corridor Improvements project includes a number of street, sidewalk, sewer, and traffic control improvements. The duct bank project includes the burying of utility lines on West Main Street.

The city is also planning to schedule a public information open house next month as a kickoff to the construction project. The construction management team, Prime CMS, will be available to answer questions.

In other news:

Also on Monday, the council held the first reading of a resolution authorizing bidding for phase 14 of the city’s Sidewalk Program. Bobby W. Phillips, fourth ward council member, said the program aims “to replace raised, cracked, or otherwise dangerous sidewalks” during the Streets and Sidewalks Committee report.

The resolution is being held over for a second reading. Phase 14 will affect 126 parcels and will be in the area of the southeast corner of the city and the Kings Chapel subdivision. The cost is not to exceed $300,000.

Next, the council authorized advertising for bids and entering into a contract for the Water Treatment Plant Filter Media Cleaning Project. The cost is not to exceed $97,000.

According to Titterington’s previous report, filters “are used as a treatment process at the Water Treatment Plant. Sand and anthracite material, the media, has to be cleaned when it loses its effectiveness. This media was installed over 25 years ago and is in need of cleaning. Media cleaning with chemicals certified for drinking water application will extend filter life and improve performance.” This was included in the 2022 water budget.

In regard to ordinances, the council authorized the following rezoning requests after holding the third readings of those ordinances:

• Rezoning of the Blackmore-Hill Annexation from Miami County general agriculture to city zoning of agricultural-residential zoning.

• Rezoning of the Ferryman-Kerber Annexation, including 2.99 acres from Miami County general agriculture to city zoning of agricultural-residential zoning and 0.717 acres from Miami County one-family residential to city zoning of single-family residential.

Next, the council authorized notwithstanding legislation in regard to the Troy Truck Yard event to be held between 5-9 p.m. on June 22, including the sale of beer, located in the South Cherry Street Parking Lot and adjacent street areas.

“This would be a city event with the city holding the liquor license,” William Rozell, at-large council member, said during the Community Partnerships Committee report. The event coincides with the date that GOBA participants will be in Troy.

Fifth ward William Twiss voted against this ordinance. Twiss has previously stated that he is against the sale and/or consumption of alcohol on public property.

Public comment held:

During public comment at the end of the meeting, members of Move to Amend Miami County, Ohio advocated for support of a 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Move to Amend advocates for an amendment to the U.S. Constitution declaring that only human beings, not corporations, are legal persons with Constitutional rights, and that money is not equivalent to speech. This would allow regulation of political contributions.

“Corporations are not people. They should not have Constitutional rights,” Deb Hogshead of Troy said.

Move to Amend Miami County meets the first Wednesday of each month, 6-7:30 p.m., to plan educational events and lobbying activities. To learn more, get involved or request a guest speaker, contact the group at miamicounty@movetoamend.org. For more information about the national movement, visit movetoamend.org.