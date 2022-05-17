Suspect charged in Covington-area homicide

NEWTON TOWNSHIP — A man is in the Miami County Jail facing charges of felonious assault and murder following a Monday afternoon stabbing.

Mark J. Mayor, 47, is charged with stabbing his father David N. Mayor, 72,during a domestic dispute at their home in the 6000 block of Myers Road.

Deputies were called to the residence around 5:30 p.m. for a reported domestic dispute. Miami County 9-1-1 dispatchers requested Pleasant Hill Rescue Squad to stage in the area.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the elder Mayor lying on the floor with an apparent stab wound to the chest. “Deputies and Pleasant Hill E.M.S. performed lifesaving measures on the victim,” said Sheriff Dave Duchak. “Unfortunately, he died at the scene.”

The ensuing investigation showed that Mayor had been stabbed by his son, who was still at the scene and was taken into custody without incident. Present at the scene at the time was Mrs. Mayor, the victim’s wife and suspect’s mother.

The Miami County Coroner ordered the victim’s remains to be taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for autopsy.

Detectives from the sheriff’s office processed the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.