Edison State diamond teams compete in postseason

SPRINGFIELD — The Edison State Community College baseball team will play Lansing Community College in the Region XII championship series Thursday at Adrian, Mich.

The Chargers advanced with a sweep of Clark State at Wittenberg University.

Edison won the opening game 7-5.

Mason Mochabee was 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and five RBIs and Clay Jacobs was 3-for-3 with a double and a home run.

Mannee Wells was 2-for-4 with a double.

Jaren Slusher improved to 8-3 on the season, pitching a five-hitter, striking out seven and walking one.

Edison won the second game 12-8.

Mochabee blasted his third home run of the day and Garrett Kelly was 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs.

Zayne Centi was 3-for-4.

Preston Heintzman pitched a seven-hitter, striking out two and walking three.

SOFTBALL

The Edison State softball team went 1-2 in the Region XII district softball tournament.

They opened with an 11-3 loss to Lansing Community College.

Sidney Unger had two RBIs and Hanna DeLong homered.

Savannah Wead and Grace Shaffer combined to strikeout seven and walk five.

Edison rebounded with a 7-6 win over Kalamazoo Community College.

Unger was 2-for-4 and Kayla Runyon was 3-for-4 with a double.

DeLong was 2-for-3 and Olivia Place had a double and two RBIs.

Runyon and Wead combined to strikeout two and walk one.

Edison State lost to Muskegon 8-0.

Unger and DeLong each had one hit for Edison.

Runyon, Shaffer and Wead combined to strikeout two and walk two.