Troy Police Department reports

Information provided by the Troy Police Department.

May 13

SEX OFFENSE: Troy Police received information from Montgomery County Children’s Services in reference to an alleged sex offense. After an investigation into the incident, police were unable to establish probable cause of a crime being committed. The case was marked inactive pending the discovery of additional information.

ACCIDENT: An accident with no injuries was reported at 8 a.m. on the 600 block of South Union Street.

ACCIDENT: Police responded to a private property accident at Lowes on West Main Street at 12:41 p.m. Report was taken.

UNRULY JUVENILE: The Troy Junior High School informed police of two students who were smoking marijuana in the school’s bathroom. After investigation, two juvenile females were charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

OVI: An officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of East Main and Counts streets at 4:05 p.m. Devan J. Powell, 30, of Anna, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor OVI in connection with this incident.

ACCIDENT: An accident with injuries was reported in the area of West Main Street and Experiment Farm Road at 5:37 p.m.

WARRANT: An officer stopped a male and arrested him on a warrant on the 1500 block of Peters Road in Concord Township.

May 14

ACCIDENT: Police responded to a crash with minor injuries in the area of East Franklin and Oak streets at 9:13 a.m. One driver was cited for a stop sign violation, and both vehicles were towed from the scene.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: The driver’s side door window to a vehicle was damaged while parked on South Dorset Road. There was no proof or evidence of who was responsible at that time. A report was taken.

ACCIDENT: A private property traffic accident was reported at Chick Fil A on West Main Street at 12:50 p.m.

ACCIDENT: An accident with no injuries was reported in the area of Raper and South Market Streets at 1:08 p.m.

ACCIDENT: An accident with no injuries was reported on the 1800 block of West Main Street at 1:27 p.m.

FRAUD: An officer responded to the Troy Police Department lobby at 124 E. Main St. for a fraud complaint. A report was taken.

ACCIDENT: An accident with no injuries was reported in the area of South Stanfield Road and Morning Glory Circle at 4:06 p.m.

ACCIDENT: An officer responded to Hobart Arena at 255 Adams St. for the report of a private property traffic accident at 8:57 p.m. Information report was taken.

HARASSMENT: An officer responded to Motel 6 off of South Dorset in reference to a menacing complaint at 11:45 p.m. The suspect was warned for telecommunications harassment.

May 15

OVI: There was an OVI complaint on the 1200 block of South Dorset Road at 12:48 a.m. Benjamin J. Anderson, 52, of Troy, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor OVI in connection with this incident.

CURFEW: At approximately 1:52 a.m., an officer stopped two juveniles in the area of Morehead Street and Canal Street. The two juveniles were issued summons through juvenile court for curfew violations.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of an accident with no injuries in the area of McKaig Avenue and South Dorset Road at 5:26 p.m.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of an accident with injuries on the West Market Street overpass at 5:51 p.m.