Troy addresses electric aggregation pricing

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY — While electric costs are going up, Troy residents and businesses using the city’s electric aggregation program won’t pay AES Ohio’s upcoming higher standard supply rates.

Every three years, Troy competitively bids electricity supply on behalf of its constituents in order to provide cost-effective supply rates. Currently, Troy’s supplier is Energy Harbor, while AES Ohio (formerly Dayton Power and Light) provides delivery of electricity and maintains poles and wires. Residents and businesses can choose to opt out of the electric aggregation and select their own supplier.

Residences and businesses that are opted into the aggregation program are billed by AES Ohio but receive electricity supplied by Energy Harbor. The city’s current electric aggregation term expires in April 2023. Members of the electric aggregation program are paying a rate of 4.49 cents per kWh (kilowatt-hour) for supply charges, and this supply rate will remain in place through April 2023.

To identify your current energy supplier, look at the back of the first page of your AES Ohio bill. You should see the name and logo of your supplier, as well as your current per kWh rate. There is no fee from Energy Harbor to opt in, but please note that other suppliers may charge a contract termination fee.

For customer service questions or inquiries, or to opt into the city’s electric aggregation program, contact Energy Harbor at 866-636-3749. For questions about Troy’s aggregation plan, contact Mark Wendling, assistant director of Public Service and Safety for the city of Troy at 937-339-7639.