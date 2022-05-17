Miami County health inspections

Information provided by Miami County Public Health.

April 27

• Koester Pavilion, 3232 N. Co. Rd. 25A, Troy: Standard Inspection.

RFE license not posted in the facility.

Comments: Automatic-shutoff mechanism observed working at time of inspection. Temp 38.0 F.

• Dollar General Store #19651, 9063 S. St. Rt. 201, Tipp City: Standard Inspection.

Critical: At time of inspection, facility did not have a verifiable employee illness policy available. Inspector gave person-in-charge (PIC) an example policy on paper.

No written procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrheal events available at time of inspection. Inspector gave PIC an example procedure while on-site.

Repeat: At time of inspection, observed reach in coolers and freezers with debris. Clean coolers and freezers at a frequency to preclude large amounts of debris build up.

Mops not hung up for drying. Mops were observed standing in mop sink propped against wall.

Repeat: At time of inspection, no individual with PIC level one food safety certification was present.

Comments: Ensure level one PIC training is obtained from an Ohio Department of Health approved source.

• Hickory River Concessions 1, 135 S. Garber Dr., Tipp City: Standard Inspection.

No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Comments: No food prep was happening at the time of inspection.

• Hickory River Concessions 2, 135 S. Garber Dr., Tipp City: Standard Inspection.

No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Comments: No food prep was happening at the time of inspection.

• Hickory River Smokehouse Express 1, 135 S. Garber Dr., Tipp City: Standard Inspection.

No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Comments: No food prep was happening at the time of inspection.

• New Tech Plastics, 1300 Mote Dr., Covington: Standard Inspection.

RFE license not posted in the facility.

Comments: Automatic-shutoff mechanism observed working at time of inspection. Temp 38.0 F.

• Schwan’s Home Service #515789, 2991 S. Co. Rd. 25A, Troy: Standard Inspection.

No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Comments: Consider replacing the gaskets to maintain a proper seal of the freezers. Overall mobile in satisfactory condition.

• Duke Park Concession Stand, 1670 Troy Sidney Rd., Troy: Standard Inspection.

Repeat: Equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency. Observed a residential refrigerator in the facility. PIC stated they are raising funds to replace with a commercial unit.

Fixed equipment not properly sealed for cleaning. Observed the escutcheon plate of the hand-sink not sealed to the wall. Seal so that it is smooth and easily cleanable.

Comments: Overall the facility was well maintained and clean throughout. Continue to work on replacing the residential equipment with commercial.

April 28

• MaMa Ria, 554 W. Miami Shelby Rd., Piqua: Standard Inspection.

Critical: At time of inspection, the person in charge could not produce the employee illness reporting policy.

No written procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrheal events.

Corrected during inspection; critical: Food employee(s) did not wash hands when required. At time of inspection, the person in charge donned new gloves without washing hands prior. Discussed with person in charge when hand washing is required. Person in charge proceeded to wash hands and don new gloves.

Nonfood-contact surfaces not easily cleanable. Observed rust on the outside of the freezer causing it to no longer be smooth and easily cleanable.

Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. At time of inspection, the gaskets on the freezer were observed in disrepair.

At time of inspection, sanitizer test strips for chlorine were not available.

Comments: At time of inspection, the mobile did not have the correct test strips for the sanitizer they were using. Ensure chlorine test strips are obtained.

The mobile was clean and orderly at time of inspection.

• Troy’s Quick Mart, 10 Race St., Troy: Follow-Up Inspection.

Repeat: Facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection.

Repeat: No written procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrheal events.

Repeat: Handwashing sign not posted at front handsink.

Repeat: At time of inspection, observed reach in freezer next to slushi and coffee machines to have torn door gaskets on the middle and rightmost doors. Replace door gaskets.

Repeat: Only expired test strips available to test sanitizer at time of inspection.

Repeat: At time of inspection, observed debris accumulated in the bottom of the reach-in coolers/freezers. Clean bottoms of coolers and freezers.

Repeat: At time of inspection, observed the following: 1. Ceiling tiles with water damage in the retail area over the freezer area. Replace ceiling tiles. Ensure the replaced tiles are smooth and easily cleanable. 2. Hole in the wall near the mop sink with cardboard placed inside it. Repair hole.

The following violation(s) have been corrected since the last inspection:

PIC: duties – ensure employees are proplery sanitizing cleaned equipment and utensils – PIC not ensuring employees are properly sanitizing equipment and utensils and monitoring of sanitizer parameters.

PIC: Demonstration of Knowledge – No Critical Violations – PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge by having no critical violations.

PIC: Demonstration of Knowledge – Explaining correct procedures for cleaning and sanitizing – PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge of cleaning and sanitizing.

Handwashing aids and devices – use restrictions – At time of inspection, observed soap stored at mop sink. Handwashing aids and devices may not be provided at sink not used for handwashing.

Level one Certification in Food Protection – At time of inspection, RFE did not have a Level One Person-in-Charge certified individual on-site.

Poisonous or toxic materials: Original containers: identifying information – Chemical container presumed to be sanitizer did not have a manufacturer’s label at time of inspection.

Using a handwashing sink – other uses prohibited – At time of inspection, front handwash sink being used as a warewashing sink and dump sink. Handwash sinks shall be used for no other purpose than handwashing.

Comments: During inspection, inspector walked through the proper wash, rinse, sanitize and air dry procedures with the PIC.

While on-site, inspector observed the 3-bay sink being set up to do wash, rinse, and sanitize properly after educating the PIC.

PIC informed inspector that front handwash sink is no longer being used for anything but handwashing anymore.

Attached example bodily fluid clean-up procedures to this report to ensure it is received.

April 29

• Dollar General #5809, 950 E. Broadway, Covington: Standard Inspection.

Critical: At time of inspection, no verifiable employee illness policy was available. Gave PIC example policy to sign and date at time of inspection.

At time of inspection, no level 1 person in charge certified individual on-site.

Comments: According to PIC, employees do not take temperatures of food being delivered. It is required in the Ohio Uniform Food Safety Code to take temperatures of food being delivered.

Informed PIC that level 1 food safety certification is required for at least one employee per shift. Recommended sending this report along to the District Manager for further discussion.

Gave PIC an example employee illness policy to have employees read, sign, and keep posted in the store.