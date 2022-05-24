Local briefs

Financial report available

TROY — The 2021 financial report for the Miami Metropolitan Housing Authority has been completed and is available for inspection at 1695 Troy-Sidney Rd., Troy, between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

Road closing due to water main break

TROY — East Franklin Street will be closed from South Market Street to South Walnut Street through May 25 due to a water main break.

Troy offices to close for Memorial Day

TROY — Troy citizens are reminded that all city offices will be closed Monday, May 30, 2022 for the Memorial Day holiday.

City refuse collection and curbside recycling will be collected on Memorial Day and will be on schedule all week.

The Dye Mill Road Compost Facility will be closed on Memorial Day.

YMCA Offers SPLASH Water Safety Week

PIQUA — The annual SPLASH Water Safety Week at the Piqua Branch of the Miami County YMCA will be held June 13-16. This program teaches basic swimming skills, pool safety, and boating safety for youth entering the 1st-6th grade. Times will be at 5:30 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. for 45 minutes each session. This program is free for the community and has a limit of 20 participants per time slot, so please register early. Registrations are accepted in person or over the phone at (937) 773-9622. Please contact Betsy South at the Piqua Branch or at [email protected] with questions.

Bike Piqua announces 2022 Slow Rolls

PIQUA — Bike Piqua recently announced its 2022 schedule of slow rolls.

What is a slow roll? It’s a very chill ride through town with a nice group of people meant to help you discover Piqua’s bike paths and other easy routes through town. New riders are encouraged to join, and kids are very welcome.

The slow rolls will be held on June 13 at west French Park, July 11 at south French Park, Aug. 8 at south lower Mote Park, and Sept. 12 at north French Park.

For questions, email [email protected] or find Bike Piqua on Facebook.

Bike Piqua is an education and advocacy group that promotes the benefits of biking in Piqua, as well as investing in the infrastructure necessary to facilitate safe, comfortable rides.