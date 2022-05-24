Commissioners table resolutions, approve refrigeration system purchase

By Haylee Pence

[email protected]

TROY – The Miami County Commissioners on Tuesday met for a general session with six resolutions and two of those resolutions were tabled for a later date.

The first two resolutions were the tabled resolutions. The first resolution was to sign a contract for Early Intervention Service Coordination/Early Childhood Intake and Referral/Local Outreach for the Family and Children First Council. The contract was set to be $390,000 and effective for one year. The next resolution was to sign the Early Intervention Service Coordination Grant Agreement with the Miami County Family and Children First Council and the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities. The grant was for the amount of $343,618 for one year. Both of these resolutions were tabled due to lack of representation at the meeting, which was agreed upon by all the commissioners.

The next resolution was to authorize the purchase of a walk-in refrigeration system and upgrade the refrigerant to the current EPA approved R448A unit at the incarceration facility for the Sheriff’s Office. The total cost of the project is $19,268.

Then, the commissioners approved to set the second public hearing date for the 2022 Small Cities Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Applications as Tuesday, June 7. The hearing is to discuss applications for the 2022 Critical Infrastructure and the 2022 Community Housing Impact and Preservation (CHIP) Programs.

The commissioners accepted the resignation of a telecommunicator with the Miami County Communications Center, effective May 15.

The final resolution was to appoint the Public Assistance Supervisor with Miami County Job and Family Services to the Child Abuse and Child Neglect Regional Prevention Council.