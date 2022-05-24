Troy Police Department reports

Information provided the Troy Police Department.

May 20

ACCIDENT: There was a report of a non-injury traffic accident in the area of West Main Street and Dotcom Drive at 5:22 p.m.

UNRULY: Officers were dispatched to Old Newton Road due to unruly juveniles at 6:53 p.m. Two juvenile males were charged with unruly juvenile.

DRUG POSSESSION: An officer spoke with a subject who claimed to have been lost. During the investigation, the officer subsequently located several packages of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, and marijuana paraphernalia at 101 S. Stanfield Rd. The subject was incarcerated.

May 21

THEFT: There was a theft reported at Speedway on West Market Street at 6:18 a.m.

DRUG POSSESSION: An officer was dispatched to a suspicious occupied vehicle in the area of North Market and Miami streets at 7:24 a.m. Zane M. Weaver, 35, of Troy, was charged with fifth-degree felony possession of meth and first-degree misdemeanor drug abuse instruments in connection with this incident.

ACCIDENT: An officer was dispatched to a private property accident at Troy Baptist Temple on Staunton Road at noon. A report was taken.

FRAUD: Officers were dispatched to Dollar General on West Market due to a female trying to pass fake money. The money was collected and stored in evidence.

HARASSMENT: There was a report of a telecommunications harassment on Henley Road at 12:15 p.m. A report was taken.

FRAUD: Officers were dispatched to Walgreens due to a female passing fake money. Police are investigating.

UNRULY: Police were dispatched to an unruly juvenile complaint on the 1100 block of Park Avenue at 6:44 p.m. Juveniles taken to the Juvenile Detention Center, charges where filed, and a report was taken.

MARIJUANA: An officer located an individual in the parking lot of Shoe Carnival with possession of marijuana, and the individual was charged.

May 22

DISTURBANCE: Police responded to the Submarine House, located at 14 North Market in reference to a disturbance at 2:20 a.m. Upon further investigation, Preston M. Nunn, 29, address unknown, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor assault, first-degree misdemeanor theft, and minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident. Case closed.

OVI: An officer initiated a traffic stop in the area of North Market Street and Staunton Road at 2:32 a.m. The driver, Ciara L. Reynolds, 29, of Centerville, was arrested for OVI. She was issued a citation for OVI, OVI refusal after conviction, and driving under suspension, and she was issued a summons for open container.