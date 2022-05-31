Local briefs

Board of Elections to meet Thursday

TROY — The Miami County Board of Elections will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, in the board office on the first floor of the Miami County Courthouse, located at 215 W. Main St. in Troy.

Items on the agenda include reviewing candidate petition(s) for the Aug. 2 Primary Election and requesting staff attendance at the Ohio Registered Election Official Classes.

Water Quality Report available

TROY — The annual Water Quality Report for the city of Troy Public Water System for the period Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2020 is now available on the city of Troy’s website at www.troyohio.gov/ccr.

Notification of this web link will be displayed on the Community Message Board section of all June and July water bills.

If you do not have internet access and wish to have a copy mailed to you, please call the Water Treatment Plant at 937-339-4826 to receive a copy.

Copies of the report are also available at the Utility Office and front entrance at City Hall, 100 S. Market St. in Troy, as well as at the Miami County Health Department, the Troy-Miami County Public Library, and the Troy Water Plant.

If you have questions regarding this report, or are interested in scheduling a tour of the Water Treatment Plant for your organization, please contact Jeff Monce, Water Plant superintendent, or Ralph Walters, assistant Water Plant superintendent, by calling the Water Plant at 937-339-4826 Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Free concert set for June 18

WEST MILTON — Make plans to attend a free concert in downtown West Milton. It will take place on Saturday, June 18, at 6 p.m., weather permitting. The Tipp City Community Band, comprised of 50-plus members, will provide a wide range of music genres. This is their 42nd year to perform.The concert will take place in the parking lot on Miami Street a half block south of Wertz Variety. Parking will be available on State Route 48, plus on Washington Street. You are welcome to use the back parking lots of several businesses on Washington Street as they will be closed, with the exception of the Pearson House.

There will be food trucks so bring your appetite. And bring your yard chairs as there is no seating. Join the for a fun evening For further information, call Susie at 937-698-6798.