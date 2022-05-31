Upcoming events at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586

For the Miami Valley Today

TIPP CITY — On Thursday, June 2, the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will have sloppy joe sandwiches with chips. Servings will start at 6 p.m., and the cost is $5 per meal. Please bring your family and friends to enjoy this meal. Euchre will follow at 7 p.m., cost is only $5 to participate.

On Friday, June 3, the Tipp City American Legion will have their monthly fish fry featuring fried fish and chicken nuggets. The dinner will include French fries, hush puppies and cole slaw for $9. Serving will start at 6 p.m. and will continue until gone. Please be early to ensure getting this great meal.

On Sunday, June 5, the American Legion Post 586 is sponsoring their weekly Sunday breakfast. Breakfast will be served from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. featuring eggs your way, pancakes, waffles, bacon, sausage, potatoes, biscuits, gravy, toast, coffee and juice. The total cost for this plentiful meal is $8. You are invited to bring your family and friends for an enjoyable breakfast and an inviting atmosphere.

The Legion Post is conveniently located at 377 N. Third Street, Tipp City with plenty of parking in back of the Post. Please come out and enjoy these events that are open to the public.