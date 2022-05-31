Tipp City Library to host community discussion on Undesign the Redline Exhibit

For the Miami Valley Today

TIPP CITY — On June 14 from 6:30-8 p.m., the Tipp City Public Library will host a panel discussion in the meeting room on the Undesign the Redline exhibit. Undesign the Redline is an important, visually compelling exhibit that traces the tangled roots of governmental policies to the social issues faced today. Undesign the Redline ignites discussion about race, wealth, opportunity, and power, with the goal of transforming the future. Panelists will share their expertise covering a wide range of topics and there will be time for a question and answer period.

The panel discussion will provide meaningful insight into the importance of the exhibit and will provide real examples of how the policies outlined in this exhibit have affected and continue to affect members of our own communities. Attorney and former government and social studies teacher at Tippecanoe High School, Tom Cochran, will serve as moderator for the panel. Panelists include: Mark Willis, director of the Hall Hunger Initiative, Amy Riegel, executive director of the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio, and Dr. Todd Uhlman, associate professor of History from the University of Dayton.

The Tipp City Public Library invites Tipp City community members to join in this important discussion, view the exhibit before it leaves the library on June 15, and take part in the Q & A.