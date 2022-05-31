Miami County Commissioners contract with design firm for Jackson Cemetery improvements

By Haylee Pence

TROY – The Miami County Commissioners met on Tuesday, May 31, for a general session to authorize several resolutions, including signing a contract with Choice One Engineering for conceptual improvements to the Jackson Cemetery in Springcreek Township.

The improvements include an entrance feature, parking spots, lighting, and boundary designation utilizing natural landscaping. The cost of the services shall not exceed $2,500, which does not include the cost of any construction or renovation. The cost is paid for using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. The Jackson Cemetery contains a section dedicated to the Randolph Freedmen that lived outside of Piqua.

“Many of the tombstones are marked, ‘Born a Slave, Died a Free Person.’ It’s really touching to see. The cemetery is a historical landmark with such rich history. I’m very excited for this project for Miami County,” Commissioner President Ted Mercer commented.

The commissioners also approved the one-time financial contribution to the Miami Valley Veterans Museum in the amount of $75,000 for infrastructure upgrades, including the connection of water and sewer to the building. The contribution is from the ARPA funding.

Then, the commissioners authorized the Sheriff’s Office to submit the First Responder Wellness, Recruitment, Retention, and Resiliency Grant requesting $512,555.67 for retention bonuses for deputy sheriffs and other employees.

The next resolution was to authorize the purchase of the Aladtec Software for the Sheriff’s Office to allow the department to utilize the software for payroll, scheduling, reports, and other services. The cost of the software is $8,640 annually with a 60-month contract.

The commissioners also approved the purchase of a software upgrade for the CCW ID system which includes one new TSP with Hot Swap Program and one Maintenance Agreement for Evolis Primacy Printer with lamination station. The total cost shall not exceed $4,676.

Then, the commissioners approved the purchase of one new hard drive shredder with degausser to provide secure disposal of electronics to Miami County residents. The cost of the shredder is $27,247. There will be a $5 per hard drive/electronic for residents to offset the cost of the shredder.

The next resolution was to authorize the purchase of one new utility locater to allow the Sanitary Engineering Department staff to locate the exact location of water and sewer lines. The cost shall not exceed $10,065.

The commissioners also approved contract negotiations with Choice One Engineering for the design of the Studebaker Road Waterline Extension Project. The project includes installing 12,000 linear feet of waterline along State Route 202 in Bethel Township to provide water to Studebaker Road.

Then, the commissioners signed the Contract for Services for Early Intervention Service Coordination/Early Childhood Intake and Referral/Local Outreach with Riverside of Miami County and the Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities. The cost of the contract is $390,000, effective for one year.

The next resolution was to sign the Early Intervention Service Coordination Grant Agreement for the Miami County Family and Children First Council and the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities for a grant amount of $343,618.

The commissioners also authorized the purchase of End-Point Cybersecurity Protection for the IT Department. The cybersecurity protection monitors endpoint traffic, network traffic, and cloud-based data and allows the machine to make modifications when threats are detected. The cost shall not exceed $80,750 and will be installed on all servers, computers, and laptops at all facilities.

The final resolution was to authorize the purchase of Cisco FireSight Virtual Appliance and Associated Licensing for the IT Department. The cost of this is $2,700.

Following the general session, the commissioners were scheduled to hold a bid opening for the G4 P25 Voice Activated Pagers for the Communication Center, but no bids were received.