Local briefs

Road closure

MIAMI COUNTY — Statler Road will be closed between Alexander Road and Fairview-Snodgrass through June 10 for culvert replacements.

Pony Wagon Museum open this month

ST. PARIS — The Pony Wagon Historical Museum will be open from 2:30-4:30 p.m. on June 11. The museum will also be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 24. The museum is located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris.

Cherry Street Local to begin June 11

TROY — The Cherry Street Local Farmer’s Market is set to begin for 2022. Residents are asked to be advised that Cherry Street will be closed from Franklin to West Main Street during the times that the market is open.

The Cherry Street Local Farmers Market will take place on South Cherry Street, every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon, from June 11 to Sept. 24, 2022. For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CherryStreetLocalFarmersMarket.

Bradford BOE to meet June 13

BRADFORD — The Bradford Board of Education will meet in special session virtually followed by an executive session at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 13. The public is invited to watch virtually using the information on the district website at www. Bradford.k12.oh.us.

YMCA taking sign-ups for summer programs

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA will be taking registrations for Summer Session classes beginning Monday, June 13, for members and Thursday, June 16, for nonmembers. Classes will begin June 20 and last for seven weeks. This session includes many recreation and fitness options such as swim lessons, group exercise, gymnastics, youth sports and much more.

The Y will be taking online registrations at its website www.miamicountyymca.net. Registrations will also still be accepted at the desks and over the phone. For more information, call Donn Craig at 440-9622 or visit www.miamicountyymca.net.

Piqua Planning Commission to meet June 14

PIQUA — The city of Piqua’s Planning Commission meeting will be conducted on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 6 p.m. both in person at 201 W. Water St. in the Commission Chambers, and virtually on Zoom. A Zoom invitation with links to the meeting will be provided upon request.

Residents and others with interest in the agenda topics may also submit public comment on an item until noon on the day of the meeting by emailing Bethany Harp at [email protected] . Public comments submitted by the date/time noted will be presented to the Planning Commission at the public hearing proceedings.

The full agenda packet may be accessed at piquaoh.org/city-government/boards-and-committees/planning-commission/.

Garage Sale Day set for June 18

ST. PARIS — St. Paris will hold its annual Garage Sale Say from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 18.