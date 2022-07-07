Local car club hosting benefit car show

By Haylee Pence

[email protected]

COVINGTON – Join the Rusty Geezer Car Club for the “Cruising with John Car and Motorcycle Show” held from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 9 at the Covington Community Park.

The show is held in memory of John Schwartz and all proceeds from the event will go to his family.

“John was a founding member of the Rusty Geezer Car Club. He was an exceptional friend and family man,” stated Melissa Jacomet, show host and friend of Schwartz.

The parking lot of the park will be used for the show cars, trucks, and motorcycles only. Any guests are encouraged to park within the streets of town and walk to the event, according to Jacomet.

“We hope to fill up Covington Community Park with show cars, trucks, and motorcycles,” Jacomet said.

Each registered vehicle will pay an entry fee of $10, and registration runs from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The first 50 vehicles registered will receive a dash plaque magnet.

Spectators can enjoy snacks and drinks from a local Boy Scout troop while listening to a DJ throughout the event. The Oasis Food Truck will also be available to purchase food and drinks from. Children can enjoy the playground equipment at the park.

There will be a 50/50 drawing and door prizes available for guests. Door prize sponsors include but not limited to Paul Sherry’s, North Star Coffee, 36 Skate Club, Advanced Auto Parts, and many more. There will be trophies available for the top Kids Choice and Top 3, among others. The trophies were sponsored by Miami Valley Steele.

“John fulfilled a lifelong dream of building a 1923 T Bucket Roadster that will be at the show. Proceeds are being donated to his family in honor of their will to extend kindness to others. We can’t wait to see you all there!” Jacomet said.

The Covington Community Park is located at 140 W. Broadway St.