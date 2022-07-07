Country Concert 2022

FORT LORAMIE — Mild, beautiful summer weather, with temperatures in the mid-80s on Thursday, July, 7, was enjoyed by concert-goers on the first official day of the three-day Country Concert at Hickory Hill Lakes in Fort Loramie, which was sold out for the first time in the event’s 41 year history.

Brooksie and Laura Schmack, of Montoursville, Pennsylvania, were determined to make it to the Country Concert in Hills after a minor set back on the 4th of July when they set out for their weekend and their vehicle broke down.

”It’s our eighth year here and we were not missing it,” said Laura Schmack.

Her husband Brooksie said they had been an hour and a half into their trip when they broke down, had to get a tow, and then back track before borrowing a truck and setting out again.

“I’m excited to see Morgan Wallen, but I also have a secret crush on Scotty McCreery, too,” he said with a laugh.

Laura added, “Everyone here is also so welcoming and friendly. They make you feel at home.”

Darion Dodson, of Piqua, has been attending for the last five years. She is most looking forward to Brooks & Dunn and Morgan Wallen.

“Came with the same friends as every year that we meet up with. It’s one weekend a year with no kids,” Dodson said with a big smile.

T.J. Bales, of Sidney, said this is the first time attending the Country Concert in years. She will only be at the Thursday show, as she will be headed to Florida for vacation on Friday.

“This is my first time in a long time. I used to come and camp every year with friends. I’m only here for today, and I guess I’m most looking forward to seeing Walker Hayes.”

John Michael Montgomery kicked off the Thursday’s main stage shows at 4 p.m., followed by Scotty McCreery at 6, Old Dominion at 8 and Carrie Underwood bringing the night to a close at 10 p.m.

Taking the the country club saloon stage to get the Thursday afternoon party started at 3 p.m. was North to Nashville, followed by Ryan Griffin, Walker Hayes, and then Walker Montgomery.

The Country Concert hosted its “camper party” on Wednesday, July 6, on the country club saloon stage, which featured Hasting, Kasey Tyndall, Cooper Alan and Muscadine Bloodline.

The lineup for Friday, July 8, is as follows:

Main Stage

4 p.m. Diamond Rio

6 p.m. Gabby Barrett

8 p.m. Cody Johnson

10 p.m. Brooks & Dunn

Saloon Stage

2:30 p.m. USA Karaoke

5 p.m. Priscilla Block

7 p.m. Blanco Brown

9:15 p.m. Callista Clark

The lineup for Saturday, July 9, is as follows:

Main Stage

2 p.m. Niko Moon

4 p.m. Lauren Alaina

6 p.m. Chris Lane

8 p.m. HARDY

10 p.m. Morgan Wallen

Saloon Stage

1 p.m. John Morgan

3 p.m. Ernest

5 p.m. Hailey Whitters

7 p.m. Sawyer Brown

9:15 p.m. Jake Worthington

For more information, visit www.countryconcert.com, or call 937-295-3000.