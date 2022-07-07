Local club taking Aktion for Honor Flight Dayton

Troy resident and Vietnam veteran Larry Blackmore gives a presentation on Honor Flight Dayton to Aktion Club of Miami County members at Riverside School on Wednesday. Blackmore told participants ways that they can become Honor Flight supporters through writing letters to veterans for Roll Call and being part of the welcoming committee .when Honor Flight returns home from their trip to Washington, D.C. The Aktion Club is a service and leadership club for adults with disabilities that is a part of Kiwanis international. Honor Flight Dayton is resuming flights this summer following a two-year absence due to COVID. Blackmore is retired from the Honor Flight Dayton Board of Directors having served more than 14 years with the organization.