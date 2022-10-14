Local events and meetings

Tipp City American Legion Post 586 Meals

Starting at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, the Post will be serving spaghetti with meat sauce and garlic bread for $6.

On Tuesday, Oct. 18, the Post will be sponsoring its monthly quarter auction with meals being served. The paddles will begin selling for $5 at 6 p.m. with the auction beginning at 7 p.m.

A chicken patty sandwich meal will be served at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20. The meal includes the sandwich, chips, and a cookie for $5.

Then, they will be having their weekly Sunday breakfast on Oct. 16, from 8 to 11 a.m. The breakfast meal will feature eggs, pancakes, waffles, bacon, sausage, potatoes, biscuits, gravy, toast, coffee, and juice. The cost of the meal is $9.

The Legion Post is located at 377 N. Third St. with parking located in the back of the building. The meals are open to the public.

Pleasant Hill VFW 6557 Dinners

From 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, they will be serving a pork chop dinner with a baked potato, corn, and coleslaw for $12.

Then, starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, they will be serving a seafood dinner. One meal option is three pieces of fish for $8. Another meal options is 21 pieces of shrimp for $9. The next option is a combination with one piece of fish and 21 pieces of shrimp for $9. The final option is frog legs for $15. All options are served with french fries and coleslaw.

The VFW is located at 6557 Fenner Rd. The meals are open to the public.

Hoffman United Methodist Church Annual Craft Show

The Hoffman United Methodist Church will hold its annual craft show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. The show will be held in the church’s activity center located at 201 S. Main St. in West Milton.

Reservations for booth spaces are now being accepted. To reserve a space or for more information, call Tina at 937-719-3245.