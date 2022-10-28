Local events and meetings

Move to Amend Miami County Nov. Meeting

Move to Amend Miami County will continue its fall guest speaker series when it meets from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at the Piqua Public Library, located at 116 W. High St. The guest speaker at this meeting will be the city of Piqua’s Vice Mayor Kris Lee. The meeting is open to the public. The organization invites the public to hear about the work Lee performs in the community and learn about the national movement to create a more genuine democracy. For more information, contact [email protected] or visit www.movetoamend.org.

St. John’s Lutheran Church Fall Rummage & Bake Sale

The St. John’s Lutheran Church will be hosting their Fall Rummage & Bake Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5. The church is located at 248 Wood St. in Piqua. There will be household items, clothing for men, women, and children, books, jewelry, and more. The church is handicap accessible.

Election Day Pot Pie Dinner: Hoffman United Methodist Church

Join the Hoffman United Methodist Church for their 162nd annual Election Day Pot Pie Dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The menu includes chicken pot pie, mashed potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, a roll, beverages, and assorted desserts. The cost of the meal is an $8 donation. Meals are drive-in or carry-out. For carry-out, call the church at 937-698-4401.

Chicken N’ Noodles at the Covington Church of the Brethren

Join the Covington Church of the Brethren for its annual fundraiser serving homemade chicken and noodles and fresh-from-the-oven baked apple dumplings beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12. The fundraiser will continue until it is sold out, which is usually well before 5 p.m. Each chicken and noodles or dumpling order costs $4.50. The church is located at 101 N. Wall St.

Tipp City American Legion Post 586 Meals

The post will be selling sloppy joe sandwiches with chips and a pickle starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3. The meal is $5.

Euchre will follow at 7 p.m. and will only be $5 to participate.

Starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, they will be serving their monthly fish & chicken fry which includes a choice of fried fish, chicken chunks, or both for $10. The meal also includes french fries, hush puppies, coleslaw, and dessert.

Then, they will be having their weekly Sunday breakfast on Nov. 6, from 8 to 11 a.m. The breakfast meal will feature eggs, pancakes, waffles, bacon, sausage, potatoes, biscuits, gravy, toast, coffee, and juice. The cost of the meal is $9.

The Legion Post is located at 377 N. Third St. with parking located in the back of the building. The meals are open to the public.

Veterans Resource Fairs

On Thursday, Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Dayton Caregiver Support Program will be hosting a Caregiver Resource Fair in the lobby of the Dayton VA.

Then, from 12 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, the Veterans Service Commission of Clark County will be hosting a Veterans Benefits and Information Fair at the Clark County Heritage Center, located at 117 S. Fountain Ave. in Springfield.

The Dayton VA is having a parade for the first time in many years and they want veterans to participate! The parade is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Dayton on Saturday, Nov. 12. During the parade, there will be a resource fair. Individuals interested in participating in the parade will need to arrive between 8:30 to 9 a.m.

For more information, call 937-262-2162.