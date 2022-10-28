Thursday Boys Soccer District Championship Roundup

XENIA — The Tippecanoe boys soccer team had its season come to a heartbreaking end in the D-II district finals at Xenia High School Thursday night.

The game was tied 1-1 after regulation and two 15 minute overtime periods and Oakwood outscored Tippecanoe 2-0 in PKs to decide the game.

Tipp finished with a 17-3 record on the season.

Carson King, who had the game-winning goal against Bethel Monday night, got Tipp on the board midway through the first half on an assist from Landon Haas.

Despite Tipp dominating the last 60 minutes of regular and the two overtime periods, the Red Devils were unable to get another goal.

The Red Devils had goals wiped out by offsides calls four different times.

Oakwood’s Will Behnke wood tie the game with 28:03 remaining in regulation.

Tipp would miss all four PK attempts.

Goalie Michael Jergens, who finished with nine saves, made the save on two of Oakwood’s PKs.

But, Vito Russell and Jason Purks made PKs for Oakwood and that proved to be the difference.

D-III

Miami East 1,

Seven Hills 0

MIDDLETOWN — The Miami East boys soccer team under coach Nakilee Weni, won its first district title in the sport after knocking on the door for several years Thursday against Seven Hills at Middletown High School.

Miami East, 15-2-2, will play Troy Christian in D-III regional semifinal at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Beavercreek High School.

The game was scoreless after regulation and two 15-minute overtime periods and came down to PKs.

Miami East made four PKs to Seven Hills three to advance.

Caleb Stone, Dylan Barnes, Colin McEldowney and Ethan Gudorf made the PKs as the Vikings got their second straight win on PKs.

Troy Christian 3,

Madeira 2

HAMILTON — The Troy Christian boys soccer team won a D-III district title Thursday night as well, knocking off Madeira 3-2.

The Eagles, 13-6-2, will play Miami East at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Beavercreek in a D-III regional semifinal.

Max Barnishin and Evan Murphy each had one goal and one assist for Troy Christian.

Alex Free had one goal and Karter Denson had seven saves in goal.

Devon Abshire had two saves on Seven Hills PKs to make the difference.