Local events and meetings

Tipp City American Legion Post 586 Meals

The Legion Post will be serving cheesesteak sandwiches with chips for $6 at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 8.

Then, on Thursday, May 11, the post will serve sandwiches starting at 6 p.m. prior to euchre starting at 7 p.m. Euchre is $5 to participate.

Friday, May 12, will feature a cabbage roll dinner with mashed potatoes, salad, a roll, and dessert at 6 p.m. The meal costs $10.

Their weekly Sunday breakfast includes eggs, pancakes, waffles, bacon, sausage, potatoes, biscuits, gravy, toast, coffee and juices for $9. The meal runs from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The Legion Post is located at 377 N. Third St. with parking located in the back of the building. The meals are open to the public.

Newton’s Alumni Banquet

Newton’s Alumni are invited to the 142nd Alumni Banquet on Saturday, May 13, at 6 p.m.

The honored classes are 1948, 1963, 1973, 1983, 1998, and 2023.

The reservation form can be found in the Newton Alumni Newsletter along with being posted on the Newton Alumni Facebook page.

There is also a form to order the Newton Alumni History Wall Book for $60 or $10 for a set of new pages to add to a prior book.

To update an address to receive a newsletter, send a new address to Newton Alumni Committee, P.O. Box 531, Pleasant Hill, OH 45359.

For additional information, contact Ruthann Coate Beck at [email protected] or call 937-489-0185.