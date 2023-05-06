Taste of the Arts returns May 12

By Haylee Pence

[email protected]

PIQUA – Mainstreet Piqua’s Taste of the Arts returns Friday, May 12, in Piqua’s downtown area.

This year’s Taste of the Arts event will start at 5 p.m. and will feature eight vendors. Those vendors include Dobo’s Delights, This & That’s Candy on Main, Crooked Handle Brewing Company, B&V Pizza, The Scottish Thistle, Hickory River Smokehouse, Susie’s Big Dipper and Young Life.

Food tickets remain at $1 per ticket.

“Food items range from two tickets to five tickets,” said Lorna Swisher, executive director of Mainstreet Piqua.

Hi-Fi Honey will be the entertainment for the evening. Hi-Fi Honey, of Cincinnati, performing a large variety of music including pop, rock, country and more. Swisher described the group as “high energy and lots of fun.”

Taste of the Arts features a kids zone in the 400 block of North Main Street. Seven organizations will be hosting activities for children of all ages. Council of Rural Services – Piqua Head Start will have playdough fun. Young Life will have beaded bracelets/necklaces. A fishpond will be run by Parents as Teachers. The Piqua Public Library will have spin art. The Miami County YMCA will have a dinosaur dig. Fruit story time will be run by the Piqua Catholic Preschool. Local girl scout troops will have stained glass sidewalk chalk art.

Also, there will be a face painter, giant games, and a balloon artist. Kids are also invited to visit with Ariel and Superman, as well as participate in Jedi Training.

Adults (21 and older) can enjoy a craft beer sourced from Crooked Handle Brewing Company. There will be four different craft beers available for selection including the Piqua Pale Ale.

Several artists and crafters will be presenting their work.

“We do have a couple of traditional artists that will be coming to the event, but we have asked our downtown businesses to showcase their ‘art’ at this year’s event,” said Swisher.

These artists include Dobo’s Delights, Lemon Meringue, Thoma’s Jewelry, Elite Etc., and Bushel and a Peck and they will be demonstrating cake decorating, flower decorating, jewelry making, laser engraving, and screen printing.

“We will have a program available the evening of the event that will have a complete list of all the demonstrators and each store front will have a sign in front of it indicating the artist, the time of the demonstration, etc.,” said Swisher.

There will be a booth for the Rockin’ River Duck Drop for the annual duck drop event on Aug. 12. At that booth, they will also be selling the new Piqua neighborhood T-shirts.

When asked about the number of attendees last year, Swisher said, “I am terrible at crowd estimations but the downtown was packed!”

“Our goal is always to give our community a wonderful, fun event for their family to enjoy. The event is free to attend and the only thing that will cost you is food and beverages,” said Swisher.

Swisher finished by thanking the event sponsors and the committee, “I want to thank our amazing sponsors. We could not do it without them. I also want to thank our committee who has worked hard to put together another great event.”