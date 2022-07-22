Local events and meetings

Jim Oda Retirement Open House: Piqua Public Library

The Piqua Public Library Staff and the Board of Trustees will be hosting a retirement open house for Jim Oda from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, July 27 at the Piqua Public Library in the library’s lobby. Oda has been the Library Director since March 1998 and has been working at the library for 36 years. Please join the library and Oda for well wishes, reminiscing, and refreshments.

Made in Troy: Troy Local History Library

At 6:30 p.m. on Monday, July 25, the Troy Local History Library is hosting “Made in Troy” which will introduce and discuss early, lesser-known businesses throughout Troy’s history. The event will be held at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. For more information, contact the Troy Local History Library at 937-335-4082.

Grilling 101: Troy-Miami County Public Library

Join the Troy-Miami County Public Library at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26 to learn the basics about grilling. Amanda Bennett from the Miami County OSU Extension Office will be going over food and grill safety, selecting meats, and grilling vegetables. She will be able to provide great tips and techniques in order to get great results from the grill every time! No registration is required. For more information, call the library at 937-339-0502.

Lucky Lemonade Concert Series: Troy-Hayner Cultural Center

The Lucky Lemonade Concert Series will feature the Wingwalkers at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 26. Wingwalkers is an accomplished acoustic string trio with guitarist Michael Kalter, violinist Doug Hamilton and bassist Noah Cope. Noah is a graduate of the Julliard School of Music and has a professional career that spans three decades including an eighteen-year run with the orchestra for Andrew Lloyd Weber’s “The Phantom of the Opera.” Doug Hamilton was a classically trained violinist who toured with some great county music artists like Aaron Tippin and Barbara Mandrel. He is also an exceptional improvisational jazz violinist. He has a broad interest in music and finds himself just at home in folk, blues and Americana. Michael Kalter is a natural musician, taking up the guitar at age seven. He has created a legacy in the regional music scene with the Wingwalkers and the Wild Waters Band.

The group chose the name “Wingwalkers” to honor the daring acrobats that would balance on a sailing airplane wing with shifting wind all around them, with no safety gear and nothing but their own instincts to keep the momentum. Like these daredevils, this string ensemble speaks the language of the great American improvisational traditions. This group blends folk, bluegrass, Americana and swing to create a unique and progressive style which lends itself to original compositions, as well as a diverse pool of covers by artists such as Gnarls Barkley, Sting, The Young Bloods, Chris Issac, Janis Joplin, The Band, Paul Simon & Peter Rowan to name only a few.

This will be the final concert for the Lucky Lemonade Concert Series. The concert can be found in the courtyard behind the center. No registration is required.

Elder Law: Tipp Monroe Community Services

Tipp Monroe Community Services is offering a free class that teaches the rights and options regarding long-term care, nursing home and at-home care and Medicaid qualifications for coverage. Find out how to protect your assets and how to navigate the Medicaid application process including the uses of powers of attorney, guardianships, trusts and spend down techniques. The class will be held at the Tipp City Public Library from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on July 28. The instructor is Attorney, Joseph A. Downing. There is no charge for this class, but registration is required. To register for this class, visit the TMCS website: tmcomservices.org.

Partners in Hope Community Picnic

Join Partners in Hope for their Community Picnic from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 28 at the Troy City Park at the brick shelter house. There will be free food, games, and fun!

Hoffman Art Show

The Hoffman 15th Annual Fine Arts Show will take place Aug. 5 to 7 at the activity center at 201 S. Main St., West Milton. The purpose of this non juried show is to provide a showcase for area talent from high school age through adults. There is no admittance fee and all three days of the show are open to the public. Some pieces may be available for purchase, with the transactions handled directly between the artist and the interested party.

Thanks to the generous gift from Jim and Tracy Sarver, the People’s Choice Awards will again total $2,000. Awards to be given are: $400 for 1st place, $300 for 2nd place and $200 for 3rd place. Eleven additional awards of $100 each will also be presented. The awards presentations will begin at 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7.

A silent auction featuring pieces provided by the artists will begin during the preview party on August 5th, and conclude at 1 p.m. on Aug. 7th. The public is invited to the Friday evening preview party from 6:30 to 8 p.m. There will be refreshments and some of the artists will be present to talk about their work. Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday hours are 11 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

For further information call John at 937-478-2078.