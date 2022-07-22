Troopers investigate commercial rollover crash in Piqua

PIQUA — Troopers from the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a single vehicle commercial crash on County Road 25A at I-75 in Piqua, which occurred Friday, July 22 at approximately 3:40 a.m.

The crash occurred off the southbound exit ramp to County Road 25A and I-75. A 1998 Freightliner tractor-trailer combination was driving south in the right lane when the vehicle drove off the right side of the roadway, down the ramp and overturned onto County Road 25A. The tractor-trailer combination was hauling steel coils which came loose and were damaged as a result of the crash.

The driver of the Freightliner, Kenneth Jopp, 58, of Toledo, was checked out at the scene by EMS and was uninjured. Jopp was cited for failure to maintain reasonable control of his vehicle.

Troopers were assisted by the Piqua Fire Department, Piqua Public Works Department, Piqua Police Department, and Sandy’s Towing and Recovery. County Road 25A remains closed as of Friday morning as the scene is cleared.

The crash remains under investigation.