Local events and meetings

Troy Board of Education

The Troy Board of Education will hold a work session meeting on Monday, Aug. 29, at 5:30 p.m. in the Board of Education Offices, 500 N. Market St., Troy.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the district advisory board, the educational planning committee, student involvement, communication and district goals.

Game Night: Piqua Public Library

Join the Piqua Public Library at 6 p.m. for an evening of board games, card games, and more in the Piqua Public Library Louis Room. The library will provide games and water. The event is open to the public.

Anime Club: Troy-Miami County Public Library

The Troy-Miami County Public Library is hosting an anime club at 4 p.m. on Sep. 1. They will watch anime, discuss anime, have anime fun, and learn about Japanese culture. Please be aware that some anime is rated TV-14. The event is for teens 6-12 grade. Registration is not required.

Tipp City American Legion Post 586 Meals

From 8 to 11 a.m. on Sunday, Sep. 4, they will be serving their weekly Sunday breakfast for $9 which includes eggs, pancakes, waffles, bacon, sausage, potatoes, biscuits, gravy, toast, coffee, and juices.

The Legion Post is located at 377 N. Third St. with parking available behind the building. All meals are open to the public.

Elizabeth Township School Reunion

From 1 to 4 p.m. on Sept. 11, the Elizabeth Township Historical Society is hosting a reunion for all friends of the Elizabeth School. The reunion will be held at the Elizabeth Township Community Center. Attendees are being asked to bring a snack or dessert. There will be ice cream and beverages provided.

Children’s Department Closed: Piqua Public Library

Beginning Sep. 1 through Sep. 6, the Children’s Department at the Piqua Public Library will be closed for maintenance. For more information, contact the library at 937-773-6753.

Youth Sports Leagues: YMCA

The Miami County YMCA is taking registrations for upcoming sports leagues at the Piqua Branch and Robinson Branch. These leagues begin on the weekend of Oct. 14 at the Piqua and Robinson Branches and run for eight weeks.

Piqua Branch Leagues

• 5 & 6 year old (through kindergarten) boys/girls basketball – Friday evenings

• 7-10 year old boys/girls indoor soccer – Sunday afternoons

• 2-5th grade floor hockey – Saturday afternoons

Robinson Branch Leagues

• 1st & 2nd grade boys/girls basketball – Friday evenings

• 3rd & 4th grade boys/girls basketball – Saturday mornings

• 3-4 & 5-6 year old soccer – Saturday mornings/afternoons

Registrations are currently being accepted, with early registrations through Sep. 25th. Cost is $40 for Y Members and $75 for nonmembers. To register, contact the Piqua Branch at 937-773-9622 or the Robinson Branch at 937-440-9622, or stop in to either branch. For more information contact Jaime Hull at 937-773-9622 or [email protected] for Piqua Branch sports or Gage Uderman at 440-9622 or [email protected] for Robinson Branch sports.