Robinson branch YMCA to add new water aerobics class

TROY — The Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch is adding an evening class to its water aerobics class offerings for the upcoming fall 1 session that begins the week of Aug. 29.

The warm water workout class will focus on muscular strength and endurance, as well as increasing flexibility and balance. The class will be offered on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 5-5:45 p.m. beginning Aug. 30.

“We’ve missed having an evening adult water fitness class. Until now, we haven’t been able to offer an evening class since spring of 2020. We are thrilled to be adding Lori Robinson to our staff to teach this class to our members and guests,” said Leia Lander, aquatics director at the Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch, in a YMCA press release.

Registration for all fall 1 session classes at the Miami County YMCAs is open now to members and guests. Classes for the fall 1 session will run through Oct. 15. Those interested can sign up for classes or a membership by visiting the front desk at either Miami County YMCA location or online at www.miamicountyymca.net.