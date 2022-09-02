Local events and meetings

Tipp City American Legion Post 586 Meals

The post will be serving a hamburger/cheeseburger meal with chips for $5 at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.

On Friday, Sep. 9, they will be serving a baked ham dinner with scalloped potatoes, a vegetable, roll and dessert for $10. The meal starts at 6 p.m.

Sunday, Sep. 11, from 8 to 11 a.m., they will be serving their weekly Sunday breakfast for $9. The meal includes eggs, pancakes, waffles, bacon, sausage, potatoes, biscuits, gravy, toast, coffee and juices.

Starting at 6 p.m., on Monday, Sep. 12, the post will have their monthly baked potato/salad bar with all of the fixings for $4 each or both for $7.

The Legion Post is located at 377 N. Third St. with parking available behind the building. All meals are open to the public.

Elizabeth Township School Reunion

From 1 to 4 p.m. on Sept. 11, the Elizabeth Township Historical Society is hosting a reunion for all friends of the Elizabeth School. The reunion will be held at the Elizabeth Township Community Center. Attendees are being asked to bring a snack or dessert. There will be ice cream and beverages provided.

Tippecanoe Historical Museum

The Tippecanoe Historical Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sep. 17. Almost all of the items for sale will be marked down. Additionally, the Opera House at 32 E. Main St. will be open for tours noon to 4 p.m. Enjoy the tour, and do some early shopping at the museum. For more information, call 937-698-6798.

Youth Sports Leagues: YMCA

The Miami County YMCA is taking registrations for upcoming sports leagues at the Piqua Branch and Robinson Branch. These leagues begin on the weekend of Oct. 14 at the Piqua and Robinson Branches and run for eight weeks.

Piqua Branch Leagues

• 5 & 6-year-old (through kindergarten) boys/girls basketball – Friday evenings

• 7- 10-year-old boys/girls indoor soccer – Sunday afternoons

• 2-5th grade floor hockey – Saturday afternoons

Robinson Branch Leagues

• 1st & 2nd grade boys/girls basketball – Friday evenings

• 3rd & 4th grade boys/girls basketball – Saturday mornings

• 3-4 & 5-6 year old soccer – Saturday mornings/afternoons

Registrations are currently being accepted, with early registrations through Sept. 25. Cost is $40 for Y Members and $75 for nonmembers. To register, contact the Piqua Branch at 937-773-9622 or the Robinson Branch at 937-440-9622, or stop in to either branch. For more information contact Jaime Hull at 937-773-9622 or [email protected] for Piqua Branch sports or Gage Uderman at 937-440-9622 or [email protected] for Robinson Branch sports.