Piqua football blanks Troy 59-0

PIQUA — After 138 games, they are right back where they started.

The Piqua football team won the Battle on the Miami for the third straight year, evening the series at 66-66-6 with a 59-0 victory Friday night at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field.

And the Indians used a familiar formula.

Piqua set the tone with the first two touchdowns being scored by the defense — and the Indians scored three defensive touchdowns in the win.

The Indians defense has now scored 20 points this season and is yet to allow a point — while the offense is yet to punt.

“I think that might be the first time (in his coaching career) that the defense has scored three touchdowns,” Piqua football coach Bill Nees said. “They definitely set the tone.”

Troy coach Troy Everhart was disappointed with what he saw, which also included dropping a punt snap to give Piqua a short field. The Trojans didn’t cross the 50-yard line until their final drive.

“I didn’t have kids ready to play tonight,” he said. “That’s my job and I didn’t do a good enough job.”

Bryson Roberts set the tone for Piqua on Troy’s second possession after Piqua had turned it over on downs.

On a second-and-17 play from the Troy 33, Roberts picked off a pass at the Troy 36-yard line and went untouched into the end zone. Jackson Trombley’s kick made it 7-0.

“I saw Nick Kawecki going out in the flat, so I went out with him,” Roberts said. “Definitely, once I caught it, I was looking to score. I wanted to set the tone.”

It was a flashback for Nees.

“It was ironic,” Nees said. “We were watching some old films this week from a game back at the stadium (Wertz Stadium) and Lance Karn intercepted a pass and took it back at almost the same spot.”

On Troy’s next possession, Brennan Johns picked up a fumble at the Troy 10-yard line and ran it in for the score and Trombley’s kick made it 14-0.

“That is my first high school touchdown ever,” Johns said. “The ball just came right to me. It feels gret to score a touchdown.”

Later in the first half, Colten Beougher returned another Troy fumble in the backfield 38 yards for a score.

“We work on the scoop and score all the time,” the Piqua linebacker said. “This is something we work really hard for and when it comes together, it is pretty special.”

Trombley kicked a 30-yard field goal in the first half, along with being perfect on eight PATs in the game.

Ky Warner had eight-yard TD run in the first half and Sam Schmiesing had a two-yard TD run.

In the second half, Schmiesing and Andrew Miller both had 24-yard TD runs and Mickey Anderson caught a nine-yard TD pass from Brady Ouhl.

Schmiesing had 98 yards on 16 carries for Piqua, while Warner added 55 yards on eight carries.

Ouhl completed seven of eight passes for 134 yards.

Dre’Sean Roberts had three catches for 52 yards and Ryan Brown added two for 46 yards.

Schmiesing had nine tackles on defense, Johns had five with three for loss and Beougher also had five tackles.

Ward had 88 yards on 18 carries for Troy and Kawecki had 44 yards on seven carries.

Devon Strobel led the defense with six tackles, while Andrew Helman and Evan Johnson both had five.

Piqua will travel to Xenia Friday in matchup of 3-0 teams, who are 2-0 in the MVL.

Troy, 1-2 overall and 0-2 in the MVL, will travel to Stebbins.

