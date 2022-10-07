Local events and meetings

Tipp City American Legion Post 586 Meals

Starting at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, the Post will be serving their monthly baked potato/salad bar with all the fixings. The meal is $4 each or both for $7.

A hamburger/cheeseburger meal will be served at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13. The meal includes the burger and chips for $5.

They will be serving a baked ham dinner starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. The meal includes ham with a vegetable, scalloped potatoes, salad, a roll, and a dessert for $10.

Then, they will be having their weekly Sunday breakfast on Oct. 16, from 8 to 11 a.m. The breakfast meal will feature eggs, pancakes, waffles, bacon, sausage, potatoes, biscuits, gravy, toast, coffee, and juice. The cost of the meal is $9.

The Legion Post is located at 377 N. Third St. with parking located in the back of the building. The meals are open to the public.

Pleasant Hill VFW 6557 Dinners

From 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, the VFW will be having a pizza night. A 10 inch pizza is $10 and a 12 inch pizza is $12.

They will be serving a pork chop dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. The meal includes a pork chop, baked potato, corn, and cole slaw for $12.

The VFW is located at 6557 Fenner Rd. The meals are open to the public.

Hoffman United Methodist Chruch Annual Craft Show

The Hoffman United Methodist Church will hold its annual craft show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. The show will be held in the church’s activity center located at 201 S. Main St. in West Milton.

Reservations for booth spaces are now being accepted. To reserve a space or for more information, call Tina at 937-719-3245.