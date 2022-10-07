Thursday Prep Sports Roundup

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Troy boys soccer team handled Wayne 5-0 Thursday night.

Christopher King had one goal and two assists, while Mitchell Davis had one goal and one assist.

Braydyn Dillow, Carson Furrow and Tyler Malott had one goal each.

Lucas Buschur dished out two assists and Samuel Westfall had six saves in goal.

Springfield 9,

Piqua 2

SPRINGFIELD — The Piqua boys soccer team had a tough night on the road Thursday.

Nathan Buecker and Quintin Bachman each had one goal and one assist.

Josh Heath had 20 saves in goal.

Bethel 3,

Miami East 3

TIPP CITY — In a wild TRC boys soccer game, Bethel and Miami East played to a 3-3 tie.

“It was another wild and exciting night of soccer,” Bethel coach Bob Hamlin said.

Miami East had taken a 2-0 halftime lead.

Colin McEldowney scored the first goal on a Dylan Barnes assist and Ethan Gudorf had the second goal.

“We were trailing 2-0 at half, but I thought we had played decently well in the first half.”

Bethel answere with three goals in the second half to take the lead.

With 30 minutes to go, Jace Houck scored off a Ethan Tallmadge assist and seven mintues later, Houck tied it off a David Kasimov assist.

With 8:00 remaining in the game, Tallmadge headed Kyle Brueckman’s free kick into the goal to give Bethel the lead.

But, with just 2:02 remaining Gunner Weldy tied it on an assist on a long throw from Caleb Stone.

“We regrouped at half and played some very good soccer,” Hamlin said. “I am proud of the way my guys got it together and took the lead. However, we have to find a way to finish the game off and get a win.”

Devin Abshire had seven saves for Miami East and Noah McCann had six saves for Bethel.

Troy Christian 6,

Lehman 0

SIDNEY — Troy Christian cruised to a win over Lehman Cathlolic Thursday in TRC action.

Aidan Barnishin and Even Murphy had two goals and one assist each.

Braden Chamber and James Swartz scored one goal each.

Miles Gordon had two assists and Max Barnishing and Parker Penrod had one assist each.

Karter Denson had the shutout in goal, with two saves.

GIRLS

Golf

Tipp moves

on to district

MIAMISBURG — The Tippecanoe girls golf team finished third at the D-I sectional tournament at Pipestone Golf Course to advance to next week’s district tournament.

Olivia Kreusch led the Red Devils with an 88.

Other Tipp scores were Abigail Poston 92, Kaitlen Smith 94, Delaney Delcamp 94 and Rianna Brownlee 114.

Troy tied for eighth with a 396 total.

Elise Hempker led Troy with a 96.

Other Trojan scores were Emma Honeycutt 97, Astha Patel 100, Morgan Maxwell 103 and Cate Rehmert 109.

Piqua finished 15th.

Carsyn Meckstroth led the Indians with a 109.

Other Piqua scores were Izzy Thoma 113, Aubree Carroll 117, Braylin Shaner 123 and Ivy Lee 127.

Soccer

Bethel 4,

Miami East 3

CASSTOWN — The Bethel girls soccer team got a win in TRC action.

Rhyan Reittinger had two goals an one assist for the Bees.

Victoria Layton and Emma Wasik had one goal each.

Reagan Hallum had six saves in goal.

Lehman 3,

Troy Christian 0

TROY — The Lehman Catholic girls soccer team went on the road for a TRC win.

Eva Dexter scored all three goals and Callie Giguere had the shutout in goal with five saves.

Milton-Union 1,

Valley View 0

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union girls soccer team got a home win in non-conference action.

Ava Berberich had the game’s only goal on an assist from Lillie Warner.