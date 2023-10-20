Local high school seniors receive scholarships

26th Fourth District Rep. William Comeaux, left to right, Vice Basileus and 18th District Rep. Jarrett Thomas, Lima High School student Xavier Duckett, Edison State Community College Dean of Arts and Sciences Paul Heintz, Xavier’s mother Lacey Duckett, and Tamara Wilson pose for a picture after Xavier received a $1,000 scholarship from the Xi Iota Iota Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. at Edison on Oct. 6. Photo taken by Gary Wilson, Basileus of Xi Iota Iota Chapter Piqua High School Counselor Kate Schulze, left to right, 26th Fourth District Rep. William Comeaux, Vice Basileus and 18th District Rep. Jarrett Thomas, Piqua High School student Tahneal Johnson, Edison State Community College Dean of Arts and Sciences Paul Heintz, Tahneal’s mother Tenisha Johnson, and Piqua Mayor Cindy Pearson pose for a picture after Tahneal received a $1,000 scholarship from the Xi Iota Iota Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. at Edison on Oct. 6. Photo taken by Gary Wilson, Basileus of Xi Iota Iota Chapter 26th Fourth District Rep. William Comeaux, left to right, Vice Basileus and 18th District Rep. Jarrett Thomas, Sidney High School student Tiar Golden, Edison State Community College Dean of Arts and Sciences Paul Heintz, Tiar’s mother Chiniqua Golden and Sidney Mayor Mardie Milligan pose for a picture after Tiar received a $1,000 scholarship from the Xi Iota Iota Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. at Edison on Oct. 6. Photo taken by Gary Wilson, Basileus of Xi Iota Iota Chapter 26th Fourth District Rep. William Comeaux, left to right, Vice Basileus and 18th District Rep. Jarrett Thomas, Troy High School Counselor Paul Delwiche, and Edison State Community College Dean of Arts and Sciences Paul Heintz pose for a picture after Devon Strobel received a $1,000 scholarship from the Xi Iota Iota Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. at Edison on Oct. 6. Photo taken by Gary Wilson, Basileus of Xi Iota Iota Chapter

PIQUA — William Comeaux expressed to the students that “This is Your Time” when he visited Edison State Community College in Piqua to deliver the keynote address for the 32nd annual Achievement Week Celebration for the Xi Iota Iota Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. on Oct. 6.

“I’ve lived by four principles: manhood, scholarship, perseverance, and uplift. You are on the path now starting out, you need to stand on your own principles. It’s time to take the step going forward with your ideas,” Comeaux said.

Comeaux, the former meteorologist in charge of the Cleveland Ohio Forecast Office, addressed four area students — Tahneal Johnson of Piqua, Xavier Duckett of Lima, Tiar Golden of Sidney and Devon Strobel of Troy — who were honored at the Achievement Week Scholarship Presentation.

For the 32nd year, the Xi Iota Iota Chapter of the fraternity presented the four students with $1,000 scholarships.

“It feels good that we have continued this for 32 years, right here in Sidney, Piqua, Troy and Lima,” Vice Basileus and 18th District Rep. Jarrett Thomas said.

For the third year, each student was offered a full scholarship worth $10,000 each to Edison State Community College, awarded by Edison Dean of Arts and Sciences Dr. Paul Heintz Jr.

Heintz expressed the college was honored to award each of these four students a full scholarship and the students will get a great start at the college.

Tahneal Johnson is a senior at Piqua High School and has a 4.0 GPA. He plays basketball and runs track. He earned an average of 4.0 GPA for his first three years of high school. His plans are to serve in the military and go to college and major in business and marketing.

Tiar Golden, a senior, maintains a 3.27 GPA at Sidney High School while taking college credit plus courses at Edison. He has been a member of the Sidney cross country team as well as a member of the track team since middle school. Golden needs only nine additional college credit hours to obtain his associate’s degree in science. He plans to go to college and obtain a bachelor’s degree in cyber security. Golden is a very hard-working young man and committed to always giving his best no matter what the obstacle may be.

Devon Strobel, a senior, has maintained a 3.75 GPA at Troy High School. He has been a starter on the varsity football team since his sophomore year. He also throws discus and shot put for varsity track. This last season he went to state finals and finished seventh and broke a 45-year-old school record in discus. In addition, he has played on the Troy basketball team. He works part-time and, in the summer, helps his uncle bail hay. Strobel wants to go to college and play football and major in business. He plans on running his own business in the future.

Xavier Duckett is a senior at Lima Senior High School. He has remained at the top of his class averaging a 4.17 GPA. He excelled in science and math and has earned the Student of the Year award for both subjects in his freshman and sophomore years. He is currently a certified nurse’s aide and looking for a job in the healthcare industry. He plans to continue his hard work and attend college to earn a degree in medical technology.

Comeaux said that he considered it an honor when he was asked to speak at the scholarship presentation because he would be talking to students. Comeaux has always enjoyed talking to students and used his keynote address to speak directly to the four students being honored at the achievement event.

“They are the lifeblood of our nation of the world because they are the individuals that are going to bring a better life for all of us,” Comeaux said.

The key thing that Comeaux imparted in his address is that your time is now, follow your path and express your ideas, for you are the future that will help shape your community, your country, and the world around you.

“Stand on your own principles and be strong. You are all scholars, continue on that path, be a team player and carry your own weight, you are the next generation.

In closing, I am on the back nine of my career, I enjoy helping others, reaching back and uplifting those who are coming after me and walking their path in life. It is time for you to take the step forward with your ideas, your goals, and passion in life. Stay strong, continue to strive for excellence, persevere, and discover new ideas. Believe me, it’s your time,” Comeaux concluded.