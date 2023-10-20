Thursday Girls Soccer/Volleyball Roundup

TROY — The Troy girls soccer team advanced to the district semifinals with a 1-0 win over Fairmont Thursday at Troy Memorial Stadium.

The Trojans, 15-4-1 and the fifth seed will play at top seed Centerville at 7 p.m. Monday.

D-II

Tippecanoe 8,

Graham 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe girls soccer team advanced to the district semifinals with an 8-0 win over Graham Thursday at Tipp City Park.

The Red Devils, 14-1-3 and the top seed, will host third seed Northwestern at 7 p.m. Monday.

Mady Turner had three goals, Brooke Shafer had two goals and one assist and Ella Turner had two goals.

Chelsea Dettwiller had one goal, Megan Landis dished out four assists and Kendall Davis and Gracie Wead had one assist each.

Georgia Adkins and Rachel Vaughn had one save each in goal.

D-III

Lehman 4,

Greenon 2

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic girls soccer team advanced to the district semifinals with a 4-2 win over Greenon Thursday.

The Cavaliers, 11-5-0 and the third seed, will host eighth seed Milton-Union at 5 p.m. Monday.

Eva Dexter had three goals for Lehman and Veronica Pannapara had one goal and one assist.

Cathy Hudson and Mara O’Leary had one assist each.

Callie Giguere had 19 saves in goal.

Milton-Union 2,

Preble Shawnee 1

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union girls soccer team advanced to the district semifinals with a 2-1 overtime win over Preble Shawnee Thursday.

The Bulldogs, 11-7-0 and the eighth seed, will play at Lehman Catholic at 5 p.m. Monday.

Autumn Brazie had both goals and Kate Copp and Riley Shaw had one assist each.

Bethel 1,

Catholic Central 0

BRANDT — The Bethel girls soccer team advanced to the the district semifinals with a 1-0 win at home Thursday night.

The Bees, 6-12 and the ninth seed, will play at second seed Legacy Christian at 7 p.m. Monday.

Brookville 2,

Miami East 1

CASSTOWN — The Miami East girls soccer team fell in D-III sectional action Thursday.

The Vikings finished the season with an 8-8-2 record.

Dayton Christian 2,

Newton 1

DAYTON — The Newton girls soccer team lost a heartbreaker decided on penalty kicks Thursday.

The game was tied 1-1 after overtime.

Dayton Christian made four PKs and Newton made two.

The Indians finish the season with a 10-6-1 record.

VOLLEYBALL

D-I

Bellbrook 3,

Piqua 0

VANDALIA — The Piqua volleyball team dropped a second-round match 25-7, 25-10, 25-9 in Vandalia D-I action.

The Indians finished the season with a 6-18 record.

D-III

Miami East 3,

Brookville 1

BROOKVILLE — The Miami East volleyball team advanced to a Brookville D-III district semifinal with a 25-17, 22-25, 25-22, 25-19 win Thursday.

The Vikings, 15-9 and the ninth seed will play second seed Anna at 6 p.m. Monday.

D-IV

Russia 3,

Troy Christian 0

TROY — The Troy Christian volleyball team had its season end with a 25-13, 25-9, 25-17 loss in Troy D-IV action Thursday at the Trojan Activity Center.

The Eagles finish the season with a 4-19 record.

Jackson Center 3,

Bradford 0

ARCANUM — The Bradford volleyball team had its season end in Arcanum D-IV sectional action Thursday at Arcanum High School with a 25-6, 25-6, 25-6 loss.

The Railroaders finish the season with a 2-21 record.