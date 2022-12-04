Local library events and meetings

Affordable Connectivity Program: Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library

Join the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library from 12 to 4 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, to talk with an Ohio Connectivity Champion and to possibly be signed up for the affordable connectivity program. The program helps to ensure that families gain affordable access to internet services for school, work, and other needs.

Overdue for a Brew: Winter is Coming: Tipp City Public Library

The Tipp City Public Library will be hosting beer writer David Nilsen via Facebook Live as he talks about the beers and brewing traditions of the Nordic and Baltic countries. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Junior High Full Steam Ahead: J.R. Clarke Public Library

Join the J.R. Clarke Public Library from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, for STEAM activities for students in grades 5 through 8. The activities are located in the community room on the bottom floor.

Ugly Sweater Contest and Cookie Party: Troy-Miami County Public Library

Starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, the Troy-Miami County Public Library is holding a holiday party involving holiday sweaters, prizes, a cookie decorating contest, and more. The event is for all ages. Registration is required.

Movie and Cupcakes: Milton-Union Public Library

The Milton-Union Public Library will be hosting a Movie and Cupcakes event starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. Families are invited to decorate cupcakes and watch a kid’s Christmas movie.

Holiday Popcorn PJ Party: Piqua Public Library

Starting at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, the Piqua Public Library is hosting a popcorn and pajama party. They invite families to wear their comfiest pajamas to enjoy popcorn and watch “Miracle on 35th Street” to spread the Christmas cheer.