Local library events and meetings

Quiet Study: Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library

Children and teens are invited to come to the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in the upstairs or downstairs study spaces for distraction-free study time for upcoming semester finals. Treats from the front desk are available from the circulation desk. The study spaces are available from Dec. 12 through Dec. 20 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kid Craft Night: J.R. Clarke Public Library

Join the J.R. Clarke Public Library from 5 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, for Kid Craft Night. Children of all ages have the opportunity to make their own holiday placemat. The library will be providing the supplies.

English Conversation Club: Troy-Miami County Public Library

Starting at 7 p.m. every other Monday, including Monday, Dec. 12, the Troy-Miami County Public Library holds an English Conversation Club for adults with English as their second language or native speakers to learn vocabulary, practice together, and gain other skills.

Family Night with Santa: Tipp City Public Library

The Tipp City Public Library will be inviting Santa to come to the library and meet all the little ones and what they want for Christmas. Santa will be visiting at 6:30 on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Children are welcome to sit with Santa, make ornaments, and play games.

Bingo for Books: Milton-Union Public Library

The Milton-Union Public Library will be hosting Bingo for Books from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15. The program is for adults. Prizes will be awarded for each round. Registration is required.

Jane Austen Tea Party: Piqua Public Library

Invites are being extended to the Piqua Public Library’s patrons to join them for an afternoon of tea and merriment celebrating Jane Austen’s birthday. Attendees can enjoy “Pride and Prejudice” while sipping tea. The event starts at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, in the Louis Room. Registration is required.