Crash leaves multiple serious injuries

PIQUA — A two-vehicle crash on U.S. 36 near the west end of Piqua resulted in as many as five patients being transported to Upper Valley Medical Center under a “trauma alert” status on Saturday evening.

Piqua Fire Department medics and fire responded to the crash shortly before 10 p.m. Calls for mutual aid medics from other departments were requested.

CareFlight was requested for two of the victims but the aircraft were unable to fly due to weather conditions. Two MICU units were dispatched to UVMC to meet Piqua and Covington medic units.

We are working on details and further information on the crash.