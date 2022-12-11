Weekend Girls Basketball Roundup

TROY — The Troy girls basketball team was in front for a half, before losing to Vandalia-Butler 41-31 Saturday in MVL action.

Troy drops to 3-3 overall and 3-2 in the MVL.

The Trojans led 12-6 after one quarter and 18-14 at halftime.

Butler took a 30-23 lead after three quarters and held on for the win.

Amyannah Tucker had 17 points and five rebounds and Brynn Siler scored seven points.

Kiyah Baker added six points.

Tippecanoe 42,

Greenville 28

GREENVILLE — The Tippecanoe girls basketball team got a road win in MVL action.

The Red Devils are now 4-2 overall and 4-1 in the MVL.

Alexa Mader led Tippecanoe with 16 points.

Miami East 47,

Riverside 21

CASSTOWN — The Miami East girls basketball team improved to 7-1 overall and 5-0 in the TRC with a home win.

The Vikings led 15-3, 21-7 and 47-21 at the quarter breaks.

Bethel 49,

Milton-Union 42

WEST MILTON — The Bethel girls basketball team kept pace with the Vikings, getting a road win to set up a showdown Thursday at Miami East for first place in the TRC.

Bethel improved to 7-1 overall and 4-0 in the TRC, while Milton-Union dropped to 5-2 overall and 2-2 in the TRC.

Bethel led 14-10, 28-18 and 36-25 at the quarter breaks.

Karley Moore scored 17 points and Kerigan Calhoun added 13 points.

Rachel Jacobs had a double-double for Milton-Union with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Ava Berberich scored eight points, Jenna Brumbaugh had six points and six rebounds, Annie Smith scored six points and Kearsyn Robison had five points and four assists.

Northridge 51,

Troy Christian 26

TROY — A bad third quarter was costly for Troy Christian girls at home Saturday.

The Eagles dropped to 1-5 overall and 1-4 in the TRC with the loss.

Troy Christian trailed 9-7 after one quarter, but led 17-15 at halftime.

But, Northridge outpointed the Eagles 28-4 in the third quarter to go in front 43-21.