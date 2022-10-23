Local library events and meetings

Job Search Basics: Troy-Miami County Public Library

The Troy-Miami County Public Library will be hosting Job Search Basics with Barbara Nicodemus from Ohio Means Jobs starting at 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24. Nicodemus will be discussing the hidden job market and job search tips. Learn about city, county, state, and federal job serching, how to apply to these positions, how to attach requested documents, and various job search engines to assist in organizing your job search. Registration is required. For more information, call 937-339-0502.

Annual Family Halloween Party: Tipp City Public Library

From 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, the Tipp City Public Library encourages families to join them for their “Gross Out Night!” Wear a costume and play their squishy, mushy, yucky, smelly games. There will be some tricks and lots of treats. The party is located in the basement of the library.

Funky Decades: Piqua Public Library

Throughout the day on Thursday, Oct. 27, the Piqua Public Library will hold Funky Decades events. The first begins at 4:30 p.m. and is a children’s costume contest in the children’s department. There will be prizes for first through third place winners.

The second event is from 6 to 8 p.m. which is Funky Book Bingo, and is for children.

The final event is from 6 to 8 p.m. and is Trick or Treat. Candy handouts will be on all floors of the library.

Haunted Room: Milton-Union Public Library

All ages are welcome to go through the haunted room in the multipurpose room from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27. The theme this year is “Beware of the Pirates!” Candy will be passed out at the front desk.

Genealogist Mike Hickey: J.R. Clarke Public Library

Genealogist Mike Hickey will be at the J.R. Clarke Alcove from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. Attend the event to learn more about your family. For more information, contact the library at 937-473-2226.

Halloween Party: Milton-Union Public Library

Join the Milton-Union Public Library from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. The party is for children in elementary school (kindergarten through 5th grade). Halloween costumes are welcomed. The party includes book readings, games, crafts, and light refreshments.

Get Crafty – Book Turkey: Troy-Miami County Public Library

Join the Troy-Miami County Public Library at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 to make a fun craft. The program is for adults and all supplies are provided. Registration is required. For more information, call 937-339-0502.