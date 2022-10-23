District Cross Country Roundup

CEDARVILLE — A number of teams and individuals advanced on to this Saturday’s Troy regional meet at Saturday’s Super District cross country meet Saturday at Cedarville.

BOYS

Division I

Landon Kimmel led Tippecanoe to a sixth-place finish as a team, while Piqua’s Noah Burgh and Troy’s Luke Plaisier advanced as individuals.

Kimmel won the race in 15:13.5.

Other Tipp runners included Kalib Tolle, 26, 16:557.5; Will Hept, 29, 16:57.8; Ethan Berning, 34, 17:03.4; Elliot Murray, 53, 17:37.2; Connor Johnson, 74, 18:05.1 and Nathan Hollinger, 76, 18:10.1.

Burgh finished 12th in 16:16.7 and Plaisier finished 24th in 16:55.3.

Division II

Milton-Union boys finished sixth as a team to advance, while Bethel’s Austin Hawkins and Kade Schweikhardt and Miami East’s Andrew Crane advanced as individuals.

Milton-Union runners included Ty Furlong, 21, 17:32.2; John Ritchey, 33, 18:00.3; Jacob Grube, 43, 18:13.3; Chase Parsons, 65, 18:50.0; Liam Hartley, 73, 19:14.2 and Tyler Shoemaker, 111, 20:38.5.

Hawkins finished 23rd in 17:41.6; Crane finished 26th in 17:46.2 and Schweikhardt finished 31st in 17:54.8.

Division III

Asher Long led the Covington boys to a fourth-place finish and Bradford’s Owen Canan advanced as an individual.

Long won the race in 16:28.5.

Other Covington runners included Tanner Palsgrove, 38, 18:17.2; Caleb Ryman, 40, 18:18.9; Calub Hembree, 46, 11:32.0; Preston King, 52, 18:57.1; Beck Wilson, 69, 18:51.0 and Mic Barhorst, 73, 19:06.7.

Canan finished 24th in 17:43.7.

GIRLS

Division I

The Troy girls advanced with a seventh-place finish.

Troy runners included Millie Peltier, 13, 19:39.6; Ashley Kyle, 35, 20:52.5; Lily Zimmerman, 38, 20:55.2; Fiona Battle, 42, 21:11.6; Brooke Davis, 48, 21:25.7; Isabel Westerheide, 60, 21:56.8 and Hallie Frigge, 70, 22:48.1.

Division II

The Tippecanoe girls advanced with a fifth-place finish.

Tipp runners included Isa Ramos, 9, 20:05.0; Morgan Collins, 13, 20:31.0; Gracie Wead, 38, 21:45.0; Katelyn Beeson, 39, 21:51.5; Libby Krebs, 47, 22:28.9; Lauren Anderson, 54, 22:47.3 and Belle Stanford, 61, 22:51.7.

Division III

Covington’s Johanna Welborn and Elyza Long and Milton-Union’s Savanna Smith advanced as individuals.

Welborn was 15th in 20:55.4; Long was 18th in 21:03.0 and Smith was 20th in 21:09.8.