Weekend Prep Sports Roundup

CENTERVILLE — The Troy volleyball team went toe-to-toe with Beavercreek in a D-I sectional volleyball match Saturday at Centerville High School.

And the Trojans took the Beavers to the wire in the first two sets before losing 25-22, 25-23, 25-18.

Troy finishes the season with a record of 17-7.

In the opening set, Troy led much of the set.

A kill by Hannah Duff had the Trojans in front 13-8, but Beavercreek answered with the next five points.

A Kayla Huber ace had Troy in front 18-16 and a tip by Duff and kill by Ellie Fogarty had Troy leading 20-18.

Beavercreek scored the next six points, before a Fogarty tip and a serve by Fogarty got Troy within 24-22.

But, the Beavers would get the next point to win the set.

In the second set, Troy had an early 5-2 lead before falling behind.

The Trojans were down 24-18 before scoring five straight points to close within 24-23.

Duff started the run with a kill and served four straight points, including two aces.

Brynn Siler had a kill to make it one-point game, before Troy hit it wide on the final point of the set and lost the third set as well.

Duff had nine kills, two aces and eight digs and Kasey Sager had nine kills.

Siler had seven kills, two blocks and nine digs and Maddie Frey had five kills.

Kayla Huber had two aces and seven assists, Fogarty dished out 22 assists and Brooklyn Jackson led the defense with 12 digs.

D-III

Miami East 3,

Dunbar 0

BROOKVILLE — The Miami East volleyball team cruised to a 25-5, 25-3, 25-4 win Saturday in Brookville D-III sectional action.

The Vikings, 20-4 and the second seed, will play fourth seed West Liberty-Salem in the district semifinals at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

D-IV

Lehman 3,

Catholic Central 0

TROY — The Lehman Catholic volleyball team advanced with a 25-22, 25-4, 25-16 win Saturday in Troy D-IV sectional action.

The Cavaliers, 14-10 and the 10th seed, will play top seed Russia at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Marissa Corner pounded 17 kills and had seven digs and Taylor Geise added 10 kills and 17 digs.

Kailee Rank had seven kills, three aces and 12 digs and Caroline Wesner dished out 35 assists and added five digs.

Ashlyn Geise served seven aces and Claire Adams had seven digs.

Fort Loramie 3,

Troy Christian 0

TROY — In another Troy D-IV sectional game, Troy Christian lost 25-5, 25-8, 25-10.

The Eagles finish the season with a 4-19 record.

SOCCER

D-II

Tippecanoe 8,

Greenville 0

TIPP CITY — Maddie Moran got the hat trick as Tippecanoe girls soccer team advanced in D-II sectional action.

Tipp, 15-2-1 and the top seed, will play the Kenton Ridge-Graham winner at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Carroll High School.

Moran had an assist to go with her three goals and Makenzie Chinn had two goals and two assists.

Kaylee Dennison, Alex Foster and Ella Turner scored one goal each.

Payton Zeh had two assists, while Chelsea Dettwiller, Megan Landis and Sam Wall had one assist each.

Leah Adkins had the shutout in goal, recording two saves.

D-III

Bethel 5,

Lehman 4 2 OTs

SIDNEY — In a wild one, Bethel’s Maddie Montgomery scored the winning goal in the second overtime..

Bethel, 13-4-1 and the fifth seed, will play third seed Miami East at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Newton High School in a district semifinal.

Lehman had the wind advantage in the first half and opened a 3-1 lead.

The Cavaliers stretched it to 4-1, before Bethel countered with three straight goals.

After a scoreless first overtime, Montgomery delivered the game winner.

Miami East 7,

National Trail 1

CASSTOWN — The Miami East soccer team cruised into the district semifinals.

Miami East, 15-3-0 and third seed will play fifth seed Bethel at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Newton High School.

Claire Posey had two goals for the Vikings, while Jessa Lang, Annika Paton, Katie Paulus, Logan Phillips and Brooke Shafer had one goal each.

Kennedee Elifritz, Delaney Osborne and Lindi Snodgrass had one assist each.

Paton had two saves in goal.

Newton 2,

Milton-Union 1

WEST MILTON — The Newton girls soccer team won a close won to advance to the district semifinals.

Newton, 9-5-3 and the 16th seed, will play second seed Alter at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Beavercreek.