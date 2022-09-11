Local library events and meetings

Sunflower Beauties – Painting with Chris: Troy-Miami County Public Library

The Troy-Miami County Public Library is hosting Sunflower Beauties – Learn to Paint with Chris Waller. Waller is a local artist and paint instructor. All supplies are provided. The class is held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Registration is required. For more information, call 937-339-0502.

Tipp City Library Board Meeting

The Tipp City Public Library will be hosting Read Between the Lines from 7 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14. The group will be discussing The Keeper of the Lost Things by Ruth Hogan. Copies are available upon request. For more information, contact the library at 937-667-3826.

High Nooner’s Book Discussion: Milton-Union Public Library

From 12 to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, join Katie for a casual book discussion on Local Woman Missing by Mary Kubica. The book is available through the library and other resources. For more information, contact the library at 937-698-5515.

Coast to Coast Library Lounge Series: Piqua Public Library

Join the Piqua Public Library and the Friends of the Piqua Public Library for their Coast to Coast Library Lounge Series: Tennessee. The event is in the lounge of the library starting at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16. “Come on y’all to the land of spicy chicken and cool country music,” stated in the event description.

Friends of the Library Book Sale: J.R. Clarke Public Library

The J.R. Clarke Public Library will be hosting their book sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17. Not only will there be a large variety of categories and genre of books, but also former library blinds and a printer that can be used by a small business or organization, among other items. Anyone interested in volunteering for the book sale call Cherie at 937-473-2226. All proceeds go towards the Children’s Reading Program.