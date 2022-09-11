Anderson cards 71 to lead Miami County Golf Championship

TROY — Kris Anderson has the lead in the Miami County Golf Championship Flight after a one-under par 71 in the opening round Saturday.

Anderson had birdies on the par-5 fourth hole and par-4 eighth hole in shooting a two-under par 34 on the front nine.

He added a birdie on the par-3 12th hole.

Four players are just two shots back after shooting 73 Saturday.

Ross Ferrell, Cale Green, Brian Robbins and Ryan Groff were all one-over par on the day.

Ferrell had a two-under par 34 on the front nine, Robbins had a one-under par 35 on the front nine and Green had a one-under par 35 on the back nine.

Super Seniors

Jim Ross made a quick recovery to shoot the low round of the day and take a one shot lead in the Super Seniors competition.

Ross opened with a double bogey on the opening hole, but turned it around with three-under par 69 for the day.

That gave him a one-shot lead over Jeff Poettinger, who carded a 70.

Jim Sarich is in third place after shooting a one-over par 73.

Super Duper Seniors

Jim Sass had matching one-under par 35s to shoot a 70 and lead the Super Duper Seniors.

Don Wogoman is one shot back after shooting 71 and Jack Holtel is two more shots back after shooting 73.

First Flight

The Jennings family shares the lead in the first flight.

Jeff and Derek Jennings both carded 77s to open a two-shot lead.

Two shots back are Lance England and Andrew Lindeman.

Second Flight

Nick Long opened a five-shot lead in the second flight after carding an 80 Saturday.

Creg Rietz is in second after shooting an 85 and Terry Jones is third after carding an 86.